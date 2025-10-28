Helping Other People Everywhere

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Helping Other People Everywhere

About this raffle

2026 Outreach Raffle (End of an Era)

Our last G19... plus......
$20

Our last G19 plus annual promotional membership to KGC.

Hope Inc., in cooperation with KGC is holding a giveaway for exciting prizes.   Our funds goes toward helping the community of Berut south of the city of Nakuru in Kenya.    Each year we take a team of Doctors (Medical and Dental) to this community to provide much needed treatments for students.  These funds assist in the transportation costs of team members as well as some costs in connections with the clinic.  

6 Tickets for $100
$100
This includes 6 tickets

Get a free entry when you purchase 5 get one free.

Get 15 Tickets for $200 Donations
$200
This includes 15 tickets

Get 15 Tickets for $200 Donations get bonus 5 tickets when you spend $200

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