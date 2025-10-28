2026 Outreach Raffle (End of an Era)

Our last G19 plus annual promotional membership to KGC.

Hope Inc., in cooperation with KGC is holding a giveaway for exciting prizes. Our funds goes toward helping the community of Berut south of the city of Nakuru in Kenya. Each year we take a team of Doctors (Medical and Dental) to this community to provide much needed treatments for students. These funds assist in the transportation costs of team members as well as some costs in connections with the clinic.