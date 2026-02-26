2026 Payne Hollow Symposium - "Drifting Forward"

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. PLEASE NOTE: This registration does not include the add-on Hubbard Art Trolley Tour, "Paint Like Harlan" Watercolor Workshops, or Payne Hollow Frottage Workshop.
Enjoy the full program at a discounted student rate. PLEASE NOTE: This registration does not include the add-on Hubbard Art Trolley Tour, "Paint Like Harlan" Watercolor Workshops, or Payne Hollow Frottage Workshop.
$
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