Payne Hollow On The Ohio Inc

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Payne Hollow On The Ohio Inc

About this event

2026 Payne Hollow Symposium - "Drifting Forward"

General Registration
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. PLEASE NOTE: This registration does not include the add-on Hubbard Art Trolley Tour, "Paint Like Harlan" Watercolor Workshops, or Payne Hollow Frottage Workshop.

Student Registration
$25

Enjoy the full program at a discounted student rate. PLEASE NOTE: This registration does not include the add-on Hubbard Art Trolley Tour, "Paint Like Harlan" Watercolor Workshops, or Payne Hollow Frottage Workshop.

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