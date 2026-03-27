2026 Pollinator Poster Pre-Order

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Life on a Leaf: Celebrating Caterpillars and Host Plants Poster (2026)
Artist: Avani Hope
Dimensions: 20" x 30"
3 x Life on a Leaf: Celebrating Caterpillars and Host Plants Poster (2026)
Artist: Avani Hope
Dimensions: 20" x 30"
6 x Life on a Leaf: Celebrating Caterpillars and Host Plants Poster (2026)
Artist: Avani Hope
Dimensions: 20" x 30"
9 x Life on a Leaf: Celebrating Caterpillars and Host Plants Poster (2026)
Artist: Avani Hope
Dimensions: 20" x 30"
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