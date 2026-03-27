Pollinator Partnership
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Pollinator Partnership

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Pollinator Partnership

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2026 Pollinator Poster Pre-Order

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$

Life on a Leaf Poster item
Life on a Leaf Poster
$30

Life on a Leaf: Celebrating Caterpillars and Host Plants Poster (2026)


Artist: Avani Hope


Dimensions: 20" x 30"

Bundle of 3 Life on a Leaf Posters item
Bundle of 3 Life on a Leaf Posters
$50

3 x Life on a Leaf: Celebrating Caterpillars and Host Plants Poster (2026)


Artist: Avani Hope


Dimensions: 20" x 30"

Bundle of 6 Life on a Leaf Posters item
Bundle of 6 Life on a Leaf Posters
$60

6 x Life on a Leaf: Celebrating Caterpillars and Host Plants Poster (2026)


Artist: Avani Hope


Dimensions: 20" x 30"

Bundle of 9 Life on a Leaf Posters item
Bundle of 9 Life on a Leaf Posters
$70

9 x Life on a Leaf: Celebrating Caterpillars and Host Plants Poster (2026)


Artist: Avani Hope


Dimensions: 20" x 30"

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