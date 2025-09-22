Pollinator Partnership’s mission is to promote the health of pollinators, critical to food and ecosystems, through conservation, education, and research. Visit pollinator.org to learn more about how you can take action to support pollinators.
Past events
Past events
Auction
Pollinator Partnership's Silent Auction
Oct 31, 11:55 PM MST
Event
Pollinator Habitat on Agricultural Lands Workshop
Mar 11, 9:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
Portage County USDA Service Center, 6970 OH-88, Ravenna, OH 44266
More ways to support us
Shop
The Meadow Market
Welcome to our online shop!Your support enables us to continue our vital work in protecting pollinators and their habitats. With every item you purchase, you're directly contributing to a healthier planet for us all. Thank you for your purchase from The Meadow Market.Questions? Email us at [email protected] shopping!Pollinator Partnership
Welcome to the Bee Friendly Farming Shop!Every purchase you make directly supports the Bee Friendly Farming Program. Additional materials are available for Bee Friendly Farming Program members. Shipments can be made within the US, Canada and Mexico. Delivery time can be up to a month. Please contact [email protected] or 415-362-1137 if you need your shipment expedited.Happy shopping! Pollinator Partnership