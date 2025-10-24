AUSA Korea Chapter

Hosted by

AUSA Korea Chapter

About this event

The 2026 Korea Event Premium Booths $3100

USAG Camp Humphreys

Korea Morning Calm Conference Center

Premium Booth #1
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100    Total Available: 22

Premium Booth #6
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100

Premium Booth #7
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100

Premium Booth #9
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100

Premium Booth #14
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100

Premium Booth #15
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100

Premium Booth #20
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100

Premium Booth #22
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100

Premium Booth #27
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100

Premium Booth #28
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100

Premium Booth #29
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100

Premium Booth #30
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100

Premium Booth #31
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100

Premium Booth #32
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100

Premium Booth #33
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100

Premium Booth #35
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100

Premium Booth #36
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100

Premium Booth #37
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100

Premium Booth #38
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100

Premium Booth #39
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100

Premium Booth #40
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100

Premium Booth #41
$3,100

Premium Event Booth $3100

Add a donation for AUSA Korea Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!