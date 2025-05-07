Shine Bright Like Bella

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Shine Bright Like Bella

About this event

2026 Red Lipstick Gala - Raise Your Voice!!

3233 White Settlement Rd

Fort Worth, TX 76107, USA

Red Lipstick Gala Ticket
$60

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Red Lipstick Gala - 8 Guest Tickets
$480
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table of 8 Reserved seating

Voice of Hope Partner - 4 Guest Tickets
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Voice of Hope Partner - $500.00

Honoring survivors and remembering those lost.


•4 guest tickets

•Name or logo in event program

•Verbal acknowledgement during gala

•Recognition on social media

Voice of Impact Partner - Table for 8 Guests
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Voice of Impact Partner - $1250.00

Supporting prevention, education, and empowerment.


•Featured Partner on Website

•VIP Event Check-In

•1 VIP Table – 8 Guest Tickets

•¼ Page Business Ad in Event Program (2 x 2.75”)

•Verbal Acknowledgement at Gala

•Recognition as Partner on All SM Platforms

Voice of Advocacy Partner - Table for 8 Guests
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Voice of Advocacy Partner - $2500.00

Championing survivors through awareness and action.


•Featured Entertainment Partner on website

•1 VIP table (8 guest tickets)

•½-page ad in event program (4.25" x 2.75")

•Recognition on Silent Auction platform and slideshow

•Verbal acknowledgment during gala

•Recognition on all social media platforms

Voice of Transformation Partner - Table for 8 Guests
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Voice of Transformation Partner   - $5000.00

Exclusive Title Partner – leading the movement for change.


•Featured Event Partner on website and all event marketing

•Prominent logo on event signage and materials

•1 VIP Table (8 Guest Tickets) with premier placement

•Recognition on Silent Auction platform and slideshow

•Full Page Business Ad in Event Program (4.25 x 5.5”)

•Verbal Acknowledgement at Gala

•Recognition on all social media platforms

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