2026 Red Lipstick Gala - Raise Your Voice!!

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Table of 8 Reserved seating
Voice of Hope Partner - $500.00
Honoring survivors and remembering those lost.
•4 guest tickets
•Name or logo in event program
•Verbal acknowledgement during gala
•Recognition on social media
Voice of Impact Partner - $1250.00
Supporting prevention, education, and empowerment.
•Featured Partner on Website
•VIP Event Check-In
•1 VIP Table – 8 Guest Tickets
•¼ Page Business Ad in Event Program (2 x 2.75”)
•Verbal Acknowledgement at Gala
•Recognition as Partner on All SM Platforms
Voice of Advocacy Partner - $2500.00
Championing survivors through awareness and action.
•Featured Entertainment Partner on website
•1 VIP table (8 guest tickets)
•½-page ad in event program (4.25" x 2.75")
•Recognition on Silent Auction platform and slideshow
•Verbal acknowledgment during gala
•Recognition on all social media platforms
Voice of Transformation Partner - $5000.00
Exclusive Title Partner – leading the movement for change.
•Featured Event Partner on website and all event marketing
•Prominent logo on event signage and materials
•1 VIP Table (8 Guest Tickets) with premier placement
•Recognition on Silent Auction platform and slideshow
•Full Page Business Ad in Event Program (4.25 x 5.5”)
•Verbal Acknowledgement at Gala
•Recognition on all social media platforms
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