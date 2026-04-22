Shine Bright Like Bella empowers survivors of intimate partner violence through education, advocacy, and community support. We honor Bella's legacy by raising awareness and providing resources to prevent violence and promote mental health.
Past events
Past events
Custom
SBLB Raise Your Voice!! Gala Donations
Apr 22, 4:00 PM - Apr 30, 10:00 PM CDT
Event
2026 Red Lipstick Gala - Raise Your Voice!!
Apr 25, 5:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
3233 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76107, USA
Auction
2026 RLG - Raise Your Voice!! Auction
Apr 25, 9:00 PM CDT
3233 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76107, USA
Event
Christmas with the Grinch Shopping Extravaganza
Dec 13, 10:00 - 3:00 PM CST
5000 Western Center Blvd suite 340, Haltom City, TX 76137, USA