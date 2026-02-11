2026 Roaring Color Run Registration (Student, Staff, Teacher and Families!)

About this event
1 Mile Run. T-Shirt Included!
5K (3.1 mile) Run. T-Shirt Included!
This ticket includes entry up to 6 participants for your family! Remember your LGE student(s) are free! T-Shirt not included. Must purchase at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/color-run-18
This ticket includes entry up to 6 participants for your family! Remember your LGE student(s) are free! T-Shirt not included. Must purchase at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/color-run-18
Teacher/Staff will receive a free cotton shirt!
Teacher/Staff will receive a free cotton shirt!
$
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