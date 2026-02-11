Locust Grove Elementary Pto

Hosted by

Locust Grove Elementary Pto

About this event

2026 Roaring Color Run Registration (Student, Staff, Teacher and Families!)

1150 KY-393

La Grange, KY 40031, USA

LGE Student 1 Mile
Free

1 Mile Run. T-Shirt Included!

LGE Student 5K
Free

5K (3.1 mile) Run. T-Shirt Included!

1 Mile (Individual)
$10

T-Shirt not included. Must purchase at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/color-run-18

1 Mile (Family) (up to 6 people)
$30

This ticket includes entry up to 6 participants for your family! Remember your LGE student(s) are free! T-Shirt not included. Must purchase at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/color-run-18

5K (Individual)
$15

T-Shirt not included. Must purchase at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/color-run-18

5K (Family) (up to 6 people)
$50

This ticket includes entry up to 6 participants for your family! Remember your LGE student(s) are free! T-Shirt not included. Must purchase at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/color-run-18

I will not be participating in the run but will fundraise!
Free
Staff/Teacher 1 Mile
$5

Teacher/Staff will receive a free cotton shirt!

Staff/Teacher 5K
$10

Teacher/Staff will receive a free cotton shirt!

Add a donation for Locust Grove Elementary Pto

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!