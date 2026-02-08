Granite State Generosity Llc

Hosted by

Granite State Generosity Llc

About this event

SPONSOR-2026 Shhhake it off

Auburn

NH, USA

Premier-DJ Booth item
Premier-DJ Booth
$700

Get your company name/logo featured on one of 3 DJs booths. Be seen but not heard:) Your logo will be added to event posters as well.

-Includes 3 tix

Please do not pay the extra fee at check out- it is waived

Headphone Sponsor item
Headphone Sponsor
$600

Have your logo put on one side of each pair of headphones that we will all be rockin!

-Includes 2 tix

Please do not pay the extra fee at check out- it is waived

Photo Booth Sponsor item
Photo Booth Sponsor
$500

The Photo booth is the hot spot at this event- get your company logo on the backdrop.

-includes 2 tix

Please do not pay the extra fee at check out- it is waived

Bar Sponsor item
Bar Sponsor
$300

The Pitts has 2 bars and they are usually pretty popular hydration stations for our dancing queens. Provide a banner for the bar or some bar top signage!

Please do not pay the extra fee at check out- it is waived

Shuttle Sponsor
$200

Theres not much parking at the Pitts so we are going to shuttle our large crowds back and forth to the venue. Just a half mile away they will hop on the shuttle- sponsored by YOU!

Table Tent Sponsor item
Table Tent Sponsor
$100

Put your message or logo on a table tent to motivate our dancing machines to get back on the dancefloor and shhhake it off for a great cause!

Please do not pay the extra fee at check out- it is waived

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!