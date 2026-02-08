SPONSOR-2026 Shhhake it off

About this event
Get your company name/logo featured on one of 3 DJs booths. Be seen but not heard:) Your logo will be added to event posters as well.
-Includes 3 tix
Please do not pay the extra fee at check out- it is waived
Have your logo put on one side of each pair of headphones that we will all be rockin!
-Includes 2 tix
Please do not pay the extra fee at check out- it is waived
The Photo booth is the hot spot at this event- get your company logo on the backdrop.
-includes 2 tix
Please do not pay the extra fee at check out- it is waived
The Pitts has 2 bars and they are usually pretty popular hydration stations for our dancing queens. Provide a banner for the bar or some bar top signage!
Please do not pay the extra fee at check out- it is waived
Theres not much parking at the Pitts so we are going to shuttle our large crowds back and forth to the venue. Just a half mile away they will hop on the shuttle- sponsored by YOU!
Put your message or logo on a table tent to motivate our dancing machines to get back on the dancefloor and shhhake it off for a great cause!
Please do not pay the extra fee at check out- it is waived
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!