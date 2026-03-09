The Ronnie Williams Foundation

Hosted by

The Ronnie Williams Foundation

About this event

2026 Spring Cops & Rodders Car Show

Glasgow Park 2275 Pulaski Hwy

Newark, DE 19702, USA

Active Police display and/or vehicle and agency (Free)
Free

Current Police and Emergency Vehicles from an currently active and certified agency. (Modern and currently used by the agency only) Please specify your need: 10 x 10 space, vehicle or both. Please specify the active and certified agency and type of vehicle.

Day of entry
$20

Day of entry April 18th (Active and certified police/fire agencies, please register using the "Police display" option.)

Car Show Shirt (old)
$5

Car show shirt (old) limited sizes

Please indicate size

Car Show Shirt (new)
$20

Car show shirt (new)

Please indicate size

Show Poster
$5

Cops & Rodders Car Show Poster

Choose from the Mounted Patrol or the 1973 Plymouth Fury Delaware State Police Car

Sirens Sponsor
$3,000

Sirens sponsor receives a vendor table and 5 vehicle entries. The sponsor also receives top billing on all social media and printed promotions for all events we host throughout the year. Name on 5 "Best in" plaques and logo on shirts. Sponsor will also be listed as a sponsor at our other events ( Police Unity Tour, Fall Cops & Rodders Car Show, and De LE Thank You Ride.

Shield Sponsor
$1,000

Shields Sponsor receives a vendor table, and 3 vehicle entries. Name on 5 "Best in" plaques and logo on shirts.

Sponsor will also be listed as a sponsor for Hero Days for the Police Unity Tour and the Fall Cops & Rodders Car Show, and will be mentioned on all social media posts.

Badge Sponsor
$500

Badge sponsor receives a vendor table and 1 vehicle entry. Name on car show banner. Sponsor also receives logo placement at Hero Days for the Police Unity Tour and mentioned on all social media posts.

Hero Sponsor
$250
Hero Sponsor - Promo Item on each table and car, mention in press release, logo on event and Facebook page, special announcement on social media.
Vendor Table
$25
10 x 10 space for table and canopy at the car show
Food Truck Space (2 spots available. Non-compete)
$25

$25 fee

Includes electric hook-up, trash container, and trash clean-up
Exclusive menu.
Must provide the host with proof of license and insurance

Add a donation for The Ronnie Williams Foundation

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