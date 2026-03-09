2026 Spring Cops & Rodders Car Show

About this event
Newark, DE 19702, USA
Current Police and Emergency Vehicles from an currently active and certified agency. (Modern and currently used by the agency only) Please specify your need: 10 x 10 space, vehicle or both. Please specify the active and certified agency and type of vehicle.
Day of entry April 18th (Active and certified police/fire agencies, please register using the "Police display" option.)
Car show shirt (old) limited sizes
Please indicate size
Car show shirt (new)
Please indicate size
Cops & Rodders Car Show Poster
Choose from the Mounted Patrol or the 1973 Plymouth Fury Delaware State Police Car
Sirens sponsor receives a vendor table and 5 vehicle entries. The sponsor also receives top billing on all social media and printed promotions for all events we host throughout the year. Name on 5 "Best in" plaques and logo on shirts. Sponsor will also be listed as a sponsor at our other events ( Police Unity Tour, Fall Cops & Rodders Car Show, and De LE Thank You Ride.
Shields Sponsor receives a vendor table, and 3 vehicle entries. Name on 5 "Best in" plaques and logo on shirts.
Sponsor will also be listed as a sponsor for Hero Days for the Police Unity Tour and the Fall Cops & Rodders Car Show, and will be mentioned on all social media posts.
Badge sponsor receives a vendor table and 1 vehicle entry. Name on car show banner. Sponsor also receives logo placement at Hero Days for the Police Unity Tour and mentioned on all social media posts.
$25 fee
Includes electric hook-up, trash container, and trash clean-up
Exclusive menu.
Must provide the host with proof of license and insurance
$
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