2026 SPRING FLING ALL-WHITE AFFAIR

This is your Opportunity to Show Off Your Gift to Support MBC and FOFH with encouraging others to support.





Superlatives are to get at least up to 1 or more people to contribute a minimum of $1000 towards the goal BY ADVERTISEMENTS, PATRONS, ETC.





Your Contributors will be added in lights on stage and in Our Spring Fling Journal.





TOP SUPERLATIVE WILL RECEIVE AN AWARD AS THE TOP REPORT FOR THE MOST CONTRIBUTIONS COLLECTED