2026 SPRING FLING ALL-WHITE AFFAIR

About this event
Enjoy our Spring Fling All-White Affair with General Entry to include - 1 Meal Ticket Wristband and Program.
Enjoy our Spring Fling All-White Affair with General Entry to include - 1 Meal Ticket Wristband and Program Per Guest -
10 Guests Per Table -
*Please Be Sure to List a Table Captain to Obtain All Guest Tickets - or Provide Each Guest's Name
1 VIP TABLE - 10 GUESTS
Stage Recognition
Representative to Speak as Sponsor
Company Displayed on FOFH Website Company Logo
Promotional Corporation Items added to Spring Spirit Bag (Provided by Sponsor)
Enjoy our Spring Fling All-White Affair with General Entry to include - 1 Meal Ticket Wristband and Program Per Guest
5 GUEST TICKETS
Company Displayed on FOFH Website Company Logo
Promotional Corporation Items added to Spring Spirit Bag (Provided by Sponsor)
*Please Be Sure to List a Table Captain to Obtain All Guest Tickets - or Provide Each Guest's Name
2 GUEST TICKETS
Company Displayed on FOFH Website Company Logo
*Please Be Sure to List a Table Captain to Obtain All Guest Tickets - or Provide Each Guest's Name
Organization, company, and/or individual that sponsors the meal being provided during the Spring Fling
This is your Opportunity to Show Off Your Gift to Support MBC and FOFH with encouraging others to support.
Superlatives are to get at least up to 1 or more people to contribute a minimum of $1000 towards the goal BY ADVERTISEMENTS, PATRONS, ETC.
Your Contributors will be added in lights on stage and in Our Spring Fling Journal.
TOP SUPERLATIVE WILL RECEIVE AN AWARD AS THE TOP REPORT FOR THE MOST CONTRIBUTIONS COLLECTED
Full page: 8.25” x 10.75”
Please embed all fonts and create ads according to the appropriate file size. All artwork must be high resolution, 300 pixels per inch. Bitmap art should be 600 pixels per inch. To process your sponsorship, advertisement payment, ticket purchase, or general donation,
ADS DUE BY April 17, 2026
Email Info To
Full page: 8.25” x 10.75”
Please embed all fonts and create ads according to the appropriate file size. All artwork must be high resolution, 300 pixels per inch. Bitmap art should be 600 pixels per inch. To process your sponsorship, advertisement payment, ticket purchase, or general donation,
ADS DUE BY April 17, 2026
Email Info To
Full page: 8.25” x 10.75”
Please embed all fonts and create ads according to the appropriate file size. All artwork must be high resolution, 300 pixels per inch. Bitmap art should be 600 pixels per inch. To process your sponsorship, advertisement payment, ticket purchase, or general donation,
ADS DUE BY April 17, 2026
Email Info To
½ page: 8.25” x 5.25”
Please embed all fonts and create ads according to the appropriate file size. All artwork must be high resolution, 300 pixels per inch. Bitmap art should be 600 pixels per inch. To process your sponsorship, advertisement payment, ticket purchase, or general donation,
ADS DUE BY April 17, 2026
Email Info To
¼ page: 4” x 5.25”
Please embed all fonts and create ads according to the appropriate file size. All artwork must be high resolution, 300 pixels per inch. Bitmap art should be 600 pixels per inch. To process your sponsorship, advertisement payment, ticket purchase, or general donation,
ADS DUE BY April 17, 2026
Email Info To
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