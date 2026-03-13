MORRIS BROWN COLLEGE FOFH

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MORRIS BROWN COLLEGE FOFH

About this event

2026 SPRING FLING ALL-WHITE AFFAIR

643 M.L.K. Jr Dr NW

Atlanta, GA 30314, USA

GENERAL SPRING FLINGER
$125

Enjoy our Spring Fling All-White Affair with General Entry to include - 1 Meal Ticket Wristband and Program.

SPRING FLING TABLE
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Enjoy our Spring Fling All-White Affair with General Entry to include - 1 Meal Ticket Wristband and Program Per Guest -


10 Guests Per Table -

*Please Be Sure to List a Table Captain to Obtain All Guest Tickets - or Provide Each Guest's Name



EXQUISITE SPONSOR
$2,600

1 VIP TABLE - 10 GUESTS

Stage Recognition

Representative to Speak as Sponsor

Company Displayed on FOFH Website Company Logo

Promotional Corporation Items added to Spring Spirit Bag (Provided by Sponsor)


Enjoy our Spring Fling All-White Affair with General Entry to include - 1 Meal Ticket Wristband and Program Per Guest

EXCEPTIONAL SPONSOR
$1,600

5 GUEST TICKETS

Company Displayed on FOFH Website Company Logo

Promotional Corporation Items added to Spring Spirit Bag (Provided by Sponsor)


*Please Be Sure to List a Table Captain to Obtain All Guest Tickets - or Provide Each Guest's Name

EXEMPLARY SPONSOR
$600

2 GUEST TICKETS

Company Displayed on FOFH Website Company Logo


*Please Be Sure to List a Table Captain to Obtain All Guest Tickets - or Provide Each Guest's Name


RECEPTION SPONSOR
$2,000

Organization, company, and/or individual that sponsors the meal being provided during the Spring Fling

SPRING FLING SUPERLATIVE
Pay what you can

This is your Opportunity to Show Off Your Gift to Support MBC and FOFH with encouraging others to support.


Superlatives are to get at least up to 1 or more people to contribute a minimum of $1000 towards the goal BY ADVERTISEMENTS, PATRONS, ETC.


Your Contributors will be added in lights on stage and in Our Spring Fling Journal.


TOP SUPERLATIVE WILL RECEIVE AN AWARD AS THE TOP REPORT FOR THE MOST CONTRIBUTIONS COLLECTED

FULL-PAGE INTERIOR FRONT ADVERTISEMENT
$500

Full page: 8.25” x 10.75”


Please embed all fonts and create ads according to the appropriate file size. All artwork must be high resolution, 300 pixels per inch. Bitmap art should be 600 pixels per inch. To process your sponsorship, advertisement payment, ticket purchase, or general donation,


ADS DUE BY April 17, 2026

Email Info To

[email protected]

FULL-PAGE INTERIOR BACK ADVERTISEMENT
$500

Full page: 8.25” x 10.75”


Please embed all fonts and create ads according to the appropriate file size. All artwork must be high resolution, 300 pixels per inch. Bitmap art should be 600 pixels per inch. To process your sponsorship, advertisement payment, ticket purchase, or general donation,


ADS DUE BY April 17, 2026

Email Info To

[email protected]

FULL-PAGE ADVERTISEMENT
$100

Full page: 8.25” x 10.75”


Please embed all fonts and create ads according to the appropriate file size. All artwork must be high resolution, 300 pixels per inch. Bitmap art should be 600 pixels per inch. To process your sponsorship, advertisement payment, ticket purchase, or general donation,


ADS DUE BY April 17, 2026

Email Info To

[email protected]

HALF-PAGE ADVERTISEMENT
$50

½ page: 8.25” x 5.25”


Please embed all fonts and create ads according to the appropriate file size. All artwork must be high resolution, 300 pixels per inch. Bitmap art should be 600 pixels per inch. To process your sponsorship, advertisement payment, ticket purchase, or general donation,


ADS DUE BY April 17, 2026

Email Info To

[email protected]

QUARTER-PAGE ADVERTISEMENT
$25

¼ page: 4” x 5.25”


Please embed all fonts and create ads according to the appropriate file size. All artwork must be high resolution, 300 pixels per inch. Bitmap art should be 600 pixels per inch. To process your sponsorship, advertisement payment, ticket purchase, or general donation,


ADS DUE BY April 17, 2026

Email Info To

[email protected]


Add a donation for MORRIS BROWN COLLEGE FOFH

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