Plant High Rowing Association
Plant High Rowing Association

Plant High Rowing Association

2026 Spring Paddle Party Silent Auction

At the Event or Coordinate with Karen Schleenbaker

Bella's Gift Card and 3 Wines
$50

Starting bid

$250 Value!

Gift card to Bella's Italian Cafe located on Howard Ave $50 value.

2015 HAHN Sant Lucia Highlands Chardonnay

2015 KETTMIER Alto Adige Sudtirol Pinot Grigio

2017 NEW PORT VINEYARDS Pinot Grigio


**Thank you Dave & Kelly Cohen and Mary James for coordination of this auction bundle!

2 Lower Level Tickets (set 1)
$200

Starting bid

$468 Value: Lightning vs Minnesota Wild

Seats 14 & 15 - Section 117 - Row M

Game Night 3/24/2026 @7:30pm

Lightning vs Minnesota Wild


**Thank you Mary James for coordinating this donation for our auction!

2 Lower Level Tickets (set 2)
$200

Starting bid

$468 Value: Lightning vs Minnesota Wild

Seats 16 & 17 - Section 117 - Row M

Game Night 3/24/2026 @7:30pm

Lightning vs Minnesota Wild


**Thank you Mary James for coordinating this donation for our auction!

Birdie Club Golf Basket
$50

Starting bid

$150 Value Golf Theme Gift Basket

-$50 Gift Card to Birdie Club Indoor Golf

-Private Golf Pro Lesson


**Thank you McQueen & Welch Families for organizing this gift basket!

Goodnight Orthodontics New Patient Certificate item
Goodnight Orthodontics New Patient Certificate
$100

Starting bid

$500 New Patient Gift Certificate for Goodnight Orthodontics!

South Tampa office is located at 3223 S. Dale Mabry Hwy.

For more details on Goodnight Orthodontics visit: https://www.goodnightortho.com/


**Thank you Welch Family for coordinating this auction item!

Lightning Stadium Series Signed Memorabilia item
Lightning Stadium Series Signed Memorabilia
$200

Starting bid

$600+ Value Autographed TBL Memorabilia and Swag!

Autographed Stadium Series pendant and puck by the Lightning's rising start #59 Jake Guentzel! In season, a Center for the Tampa Bay Lightning and currently at the 2026 Olympics on the Team USA Men's Olympic Hockey team as a Left Wing.

More on #59 Guentzel: https://www.nhl.com/lightning/player/jake-guentzel-8477404

**Thank you Mobley Family for coordination of this auction basket!

Have a Drink On Me... item
Have a Drink On Me...
$50

Starting bid

$200 Value

The liquor cabinet needs restocking after the holidays and Gasparilla!

  • Old Fashioned Cocktail kit from Elijah Craig
  • 7 Year Old Havana Club Cuban Rum
  • Anejo Reserva Havana Club Cuban Rum
  • Slaughter House American Whiskey

**Thank you Cohen Family for coordinating this auction bundle!

Regatta Ready Yeti item
Regatta Ready Yeti
$100

Starting bid

$350 Value

The perfect "go bag" for those regatta weekends, the Yeti Hopper M12 Backpack Cooler. This one has the easy loading top that folds and buckles down.

A little Bonus with a bottle of white and a bottle of red!

  • 2023 Chappellet Proprietor's Blend (red)
  • 2024 Grand Fossil, Sancerre - (French white)

**Thank you Briggs Family for coordinating this auction item!

Perfect Pet Portrait item
Perfect Pet Portrait
$25

Starting bid

$200 Gift Certificate for Paw and Paper Precious Pet Memory Portrait.

The artist will take your pet photo and creat customized sketches and watercolor! Check out the artist’s work: https://www.instagram.com/pawandpaper.art?igsh=MWNuYjltcDQxMTBqZQ==

**Thank you Welch Family for coordinating this auction item!

Bring the Bling! item
Bring the Bling!
$40

Starting bid

$200 Gift Certificate to Gold & Diamond Source!

Beautiful jewelry showroom located on Ulmerton Rd in Clearwater.

https://goldanddiamond.com/

Von Payne Spirits Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Estimated Value $250

Von Payne Spirits Gift Basket

  • 1 Bottle Von Payne Black latest Gargoyle release)
  • Branded Unisex T-Shirt
  • Laser Engraved Logo Metal Shot Cup Set
  • Frosted Logo Neat Glass Set
  • Laser Engraved Logo Coffin Flask
  • Gargoyle Keychain, Car Air Freshener & Stickers
  • +1 Additional Limited Release Gargoyle w/o Bottle

https://vonpayne.com/

Sew Much Fun!
$25

Starting bid

$125 Value

1 hour sewing lesson and basket of yarn

Mind Power! SAT Group Tutor Package
$100

Starting bid

$998 Value

Disciplined Minds Summer SAT Group Tutor Package.

Includes BOTH SAT Math AND Reading / Writing Group sessions. Several scheduling options are available. https://disciplinedmindstutoring.com/


**Thank you to the person that sent Scott Allen our donation letter!

Inertia Skincare Package item
Inertia Skincare Package
$200

Starting bid

Inertia Gift Basket Value $1,000

Moxi laser treatment, medical-grade skincare by Zo Skin Health, and a complimentary consultation.

https://inertiatampa.com/


**Thank you McQueen Family for coordinating this auction item!

Sounds About Right! (1 of 2) item
Sounds About Right! (1 of 2)
$50

Starting bid

$350 Value from Parkside Audiology located on Henderson Blvd

ONE SET OF CUSTOM EAR PLUGS:

INCLUDES SWIM PLUGS, SLEEP PLUGS, MUSICIAN PLUGS OR NOISE PROTECTION

VALID UNTIL : 12/31/2026.

https://www.parksideaudiology.com. **Thank you McQueen Family for coordinating this auction item!

Sounds About Right! (2 of 2) item
Sounds About Right! (2 of 2)
$50

Starting bid

$350 Value from Parkside Audiology located on Henderson Blvd

ONE SET OF CUSTOM EAR PLUGS:

INCLUDES SWIM PLUGS, SLEEP PLUGS, MUSICIAN PLUGS OR NOISE PROTECTION

VALID UNTIL : 12/31/2026.

https://www.parksideaudiology.com. **Thank you McQueen Family for coordinating this auction item!

1 of 2 Prime Boathouse Parking
$30

Starting bid

1 of 2 Prime Boathouse Parking

Give your Teen Driver or Carpool Driver the best parking spot at the Boathouse! They will have a sign placed in their dedicated parking spot close to the foot path to the boathouse.

2 of 2 Prime Boathouse Parking (Copy)
$30

Starting bid

2 of 2 Prime Boathouse Parking

Give your Teen Driver or Carpool Driver the best parking spot at the Boathouse! They will have a sign placed in their dedicated parking spot close to the foot path to the boathouse.

