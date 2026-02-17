2026 Spring Paddle Party Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
$250 Value!
Gift card to Bella's Italian Cafe located on Howard Ave $50 value.
2015 HAHN Sant Lucia Highlands Chardonnay
2015 KETTMIER Alto Adige Sudtirol Pinot Grigio
2017 NEW PORT VINEYARDS Pinot Grigio
**Thank you Dave & Kelly Cohen and Mary James for coordination of this auction bundle!
Starting bid
$468 Value: Lightning vs Minnesota Wild
Seats 14 & 15 - Section 117 - Row M
Game Night 3/24/2026 @7:30pm
Lightning vs Minnesota Wild
**Thank you Mary James for coordinating this donation for our auction!
Starting bid
$468 Value: Lightning vs Minnesota Wild
Seats 16 & 17 - Section 117 - Row M
Game Night 3/24/2026 @7:30pm
Lightning vs Minnesota Wild
**Thank you Mary James for coordinating this donation for our auction!
Starting bid
$150 Value Golf Theme Gift Basket
-$50 Gift Card to Birdie Club Indoor Golf
-Private Golf Pro Lesson
**Thank you McQueen & Welch Families for organizing this gift basket!
Starting bid
$500 New Patient Gift Certificate for Goodnight Orthodontics!
South Tampa office is located at 3223 S. Dale Mabry Hwy.
For more details on Goodnight Orthodontics visit: https://www.goodnightortho.com/
**Thank you Welch Family for coordinating this auction item!
Starting bid
$600+ Value Autographed TBL Memorabilia and Swag!
Autographed Stadium Series pendant and puck by the Lightning's rising start #59 Jake Guentzel! In season, a Center for the Tampa Bay Lightning and currently at the 2026 Olympics on the Team USA Men's Olympic Hockey team as a Left Wing.
More on #59 Guentzel: https://www.nhl.com/lightning/player/jake-guentzel-8477404
**Thank you Mobley Family for coordination of this auction basket!
Starting bid
$200 Value
The liquor cabinet needs restocking after the holidays and Gasparilla!
**Thank you Cohen Family for coordinating this auction bundle!
Starting bid
$350 Value
The perfect "go bag" for those regatta weekends, the Yeti Hopper M12 Backpack Cooler. This one has the easy loading top that folds and buckles down.
A little Bonus with a bottle of white and a bottle of red!
**Thank you Briggs Family for coordinating this auction item!
Starting bid
$200 Gift Certificate for Paw and Paper Precious Pet Memory Portrait.
The artist will take your pet photo and creat customized sketches and watercolor! Check out the artist’s work: https://www.instagram.com/pawandpaper.art?igsh=MWNuYjltcDQxMTBqZQ==
**Thank you Welch Family for coordinating this auction item!
Starting bid
$200 Gift Certificate to Gold & Diamond Source!
Beautiful jewelry showroom located on Ulmerton Rd in Clearwater.
Starting bid
Estimated Value $250
Von Payne Spirits Gift Basket
Starting bid
$125 Value
1 hour sewing lesson and basket of yarn
Starting bid
$998 Value
Disciplined Minds Summer SAT Group Tutor Package.
Includes BOTH SAT Math AND Reading / Writing Group sessions. Several scheduling options are available. https://disciplinedmindstutoring.com/
**Thank you to the person that sent Scott Allen our donation letter!
Starting bid
Inertia Gift Basket Value $1,000
Moxi laser treatment, medical-grade skincare by Zo Skin Health, and a complimentary consultation.
**Thank you McQueen Family for coordinating this auction item!
Starting bid
$350 Value from Parkside Audiology located on Henderson Blvd
ONE SET OF CUSTOM EAR PLUGS:
INCLUDES SWIM PLUGS, SLEEP PLUGS, MUSICIAN PLUGS OR NOISE PROTECTION
VALID UNTIL : 12/31/2026.
https://www.parksideaudiology.com. **Thank you McQueen Family for coordinating this auction item!
Starting bid
Starting bid
1 of 2 Prime Boathouse Parking
Give your Teen Driver or Carpool Driver the best parking spot at the Boathouse! They will have a sign placed in their dedicated parking spot close to the foot path to the boathouse.
Starting bid
2 of 2 Prime Boathouse Parking
Give your Teen Driver or Carpool Driver the best parking spot at the Boathouse! They will have a sign placed in their dedicated parking spot close to the foot path to the boathouse.
