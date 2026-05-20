Plant High Rowing Association
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Plant High Rowing Association

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Plant High Rowing Association

Our mission

The Plant High Rowing Association fosters teamwork and athleticism through competitive rowing, providing students with opportunities to develop skills, build character, and engage in a supportive community focused on personal and athletic growth.
Events
Events
2026 SRAA Boat Transport- AHN
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2026 SRAA Boat Transport- AHN
May 20, 4:00 PM - May 24, 5:00 PM EDT
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2026 SRAA Boat Transport- Jenny
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2026 SRAA Boat Transport- Jenny
May 20, 4:00 PM - May 24, 5:00 PM EDT
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2026 SRAA Boat Transport- HHS
Custom
2026 SRAA Boat Transport- HHS
May 20, 4:00 PM - May 24, 5:00 PM EDT
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More ways to support us
Shop
Orders Plant Rowing Shop 2025-26
Pre-Order your Personalized Plant Rowing Gear Here!This is where you can pre order Customized Items and pre pay for many of your favorite Plant Rowing attire and gear. We will continue to have more expansive inventory available for purchase at our team events and team meetings. Many items require a minimum volume order. Once that minimum is reached, we will place the team order and let you know it is in process.
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Donation
Business Sponsorships
Greetings Tampa Community Connected Business! Plant High Rowing Association exists to facilitate a nationally competitive and inclusive rowing program for the students of H.B.Plant High School and area middle schools. PHRA is a competitive club sport team that does not receive funding from Hillsborough County School District nor the H.B Plant Athletics Foundation. As a "club" sport, we rely on the athletes' monthly dues and the generosity of crew families and community members. Boats, oars, launch boats, and other training equipment, facility expenses, travel expenses, and coaches' salaries are all necessary to operate a competitive rowing club. Thank You for considering becoming a Crew Business Sponsor!Sweeping Sponsor | $1,000 | Company Logo included on team web site with back links to company page. Company mentions on team social medial channels with back links when possible to company page. Included in Sponsor signs at Plant hosted regattas when possible.Sculling Sponsor | $2,500 | Company Logo included on team web site with back links to company page. Company mentions on team social medial channels with back links when possible to company page. Included in Sponsor signs at Plant hosted regattas when possible.Hospitality Sponsor | $3,500 | Signage Around the Most Popular Spot at the Regatta- the Hospitality Trailer, Recognition on Team Website & Social Media.Olympic Gold Sponsor | $5,000 | Commensurate the USA-Men's Quad Gold Medal (first since 1960) Company Logo included on team hosted regatta t-shirts and regatta marketing. (3,000+ attendees local and state wide and 3 events). Company highlighted on 4' banner displayed at Plant hosted regattas. Two Yeti Plant Crew Tumblers! Boathouse Sponsor | $10,000 | Be the Plant High Boathouse namesake! Boathouse renamed on Google Maps to include Sponsor -Plant High Boathouse, signage at gated entry, updated on website, social media etc. with back links to company page. Company highlighted on 6' banner displayed at Plant hosted regattas. Two Yeti Plant Crew Tumblers!
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Donation
Family Sponsorships
Greetings Plant Crew Family! Plant High Rowing Association exists to facilitate a nationally competitive and inclusive rowing program for the students of H.B.Plant High School and area middle schools. PHRA is a competitive club sport team that does not receive funding from Hillsborough County School District nor the H.B Plant Athletics Foundation. As a "club" sport, we rely on the athletes' monthly dues and the generosity of crew families and community members. Boats, oars, launch boats, and other training equipment, facility expenses, travel expenses, and coaches' salaries are all necessary to operate a competitive rowing club. Thank You for considering becoming a Crew Family Sponsor!$100 Friends of the Boathouse | Recognition on Team Website & Team Social Media $500 Panther Pride Sponsor | Recognition on Team Website & Social Media & Sign at hosted Regattas$750 Black & Gold Sponsor | Recognition on Team Website & Social Media & Sign at hosted Regattas$1,000 Golden Oar Sponsor | Recognition on Team Website & Social Media & Sign at hosted Regattas
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Our website

https://www.gomotionapp.com/team/reczzphrfl/page/about-phra/board-members

Contact information

[email protected]
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