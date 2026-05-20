Donation

Business Sponsorships

Greetings Tampa Community Connected Business! Plant High Rowing Association exists to facilitate a nationally competitive and inclusive rowing program for the students of H.B.Plant High School and area middle schools. PHRA is a competitive club sport team that does not receive funding from Hillsborough County School District nor the H.B Plant Athletics Foundation. As a "club" sport, we rely on the athletes' monthly dues and the generosity of crew families and community members. Boats, oars, launch boats, and other training equipment, facility expenses, travel expenses, and coaches' salaries are all necessary to operate a competitive rowing club. Thank You for considering becoming a Crew Business Sponsor!Sweeping Sponsor | $1,000 | Company Logo included on team web site with back links to company page. Company mentions on team social medial channels with back links when possible to company page. Included in Sponsor signs at Plant hosted regattas when possible.Sculling Sponsor | $2,500 | Company Logo included on team web site with back links to company page. Company mentions on team social medial channels with back links when possible to company page. Included in Sponsor signs at Plant hosted regattas when possible.Hospitality Sponsor | $3,500 | Signage Around the Most Popular Spot at the Regatta- the Hospitality Trailer, Recognition on Team Website & Social Media.Olympic Gold Sponsor | $5,000 | Commensurate the USA-Men's Quad Gold Medal (first since 1960) Company Logo included on team hosted regatta t-shirts and regatta marketing. (3,000+ attendees local and state wide and 3 events). Company highlighted on 4' banner displayed at Plant hosted regattas. Two Yeti Plant Crew Tumblers! Boathouse Sponsor | $10,000 | Be the Plant High Boathouse namesake! Boathouse renamed on Google Maps to include Sponsor -Plant High Boathouse, signage at gated entry, updated on website, social media etc. with back links to company page. Company highlighted on 6' banner displayed at Plant hosted regattas. Two Yeti Plant Crew Tumblers!