2026 Spring SEP

Tuesday

Garden Green Team (K-2nd) Ms. Davila

Rm. 109

The club will teach kids how to start growing their own garden and become more green in the school and at home through things such as conserving energy, recycling materials and growing fresh food. The goal would be for kids to start flowers or vegetable plants at school and take them home. If there are extras, we would offer the starters to anybody in the T Clay community.