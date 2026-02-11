2026 Spring SEP

About this event
Monday
Puzzles/Legos/Games (K-5th) Ms. Hacherl and Ms. Curry
Art Room
Love building, solving and strategizing? In this club, you’ll unleash your creativity, challenge your brain and have fun with friends. Whether you are stacking Legos, cracking puzzles or battling it out in your favorite board game, this is about teamwork, imagination and good times!
Monday
Advanced Pickleball (3rd-5th) Ms. Hildreth and Ms. Lawhorne
Activity Room
Now that you know how to play, are you ready to take it to the next level? Students will learn new strategies while practicing the basics. They will reinforce learned skills, serve, return, dink, volley etc. while having fun playing matches against other students in a more competitive way.
Tuesday
Art (3rd-5th) Ms. Curry and Ms. Hacherl
Rm. 219
Start the day with creativity! Our Before-School Art Class gives students a fun, relaxing space to draw, paint, and explore different art materials before the school day begins. No experience needed—just imagination!
Tuesday
Garden Green Team (K-2nd) Ms. Davila
Rm. 109
The club will teach kids how to start growing their own garden and become more green in the school and at home through things such as conserving energy, recycling materials and growing fresh food. The goal would be for kids to start flowers or vegetable plants at school and take them home. If there are extras, we would offer the starters to anybody in the T Clay community.
Tuesday
Beginner Pickleball (2nd-5th) Ms. Hildreth and Ms. Lawhorne
Activity Room
Learn to play pickleball! Students will learn the basic rules and game strategy for playing pickleball. They will learn to serve, return, dink, volley etc. while having fun playing matches against other students.
Wednesday
Breakfast and Books (K-2nd) Ms. Marshall and Ms. Ciavolella
Rm. 107
In Breakfast and Books, students will enjoy listening to a breakfast-themed story followed by breakfast or holiday breakfast, depending on the calendar. Some breakfast items will be cooked right in the classroom! Some themes may include If You Give a Pig a Pancake and Donuts, The Hole Story. After breakfast, students will enjoy playtime. Be sure to come hungry! *Breakfast and Books is NOT allergy-friendly.*
Wednesday
Kickball (2nd-5th) Ms. Hacherl and Ms. Curry
Activity Room
Kickball is an exciting, easy-to-learn game that blends the best parts of baseball and soccer. Instead of hitting a ball with a bat, players kick a large rubber ball, then race around bases to score runs. It’s perfect for all ages, encourages teamwork, guarantees plenty of laughs and friendly competition. Whether you’re playing in a park, at school, or in a league, kickball is the ultimate way to stay active and have a blast with friends.
Friday
Yoga and Art (3rd-5th) Ms. Cunningham
Ms. Cunningham Room
Start your day in a fun and mindful way with some yoga and art! Students will learn ways to find calmness and express emotions through breathing, movement, and creative art projects
Friday
Legos/Building/STEM (K-2nd) Ms. Marshall and Ms. Ciavolella
Rm. 107
In Legos, Building and STEM Fun, students will have the opportunity to freely build using a wide variety of STEM based materials and Legos. Students may also use problem-solving skills to complete marble mazes, roller coasters and more! Teamwork, collaboration and respect for others are all reinforced each week. Get your day started off the Lego way!
Friday
4-Square (2nd-5th) Ms. Hacherl and Ms. Curry
Activity Room
Four Square is a fast-paced, fun playground game played on a square court divided into four equal sections. Each player defends their square while trying to bounce the ball into another player’s square in a way that makes it hard for them to return. The goal? Work your way up to the top square and stay there!
