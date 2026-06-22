2026 Star City StrongFest Sponsors

About this shop
The Title Sponsor receives event naming rights (e.g., "Star City StrongFest Presented by [Sponsor Name]"), logo on all event materials + competitor T-shirts, email spotlight, social media feature, inclusion in press releases, optional sponsor activation to increase engagement and elevate sponsor experience and optional booth space at the event (you may select on the next screen).
Platinum sponsors receive logo on website and promo materials, email and social media spotlight, logo on competitor T-shirts, optional sponsor activation to increase engagement and elevate sponsor experience and optional booth space at the event (you may select on the next screen).
Gold sponsors will receive logo on promo materials, social media mentions, optional sponsor activation to increase engagement and elevate sponsor experience and optional booth space at the event (you may select on the next screen).
Silver sponsors receive logo on website and select promo materials, social media mentions.
Sponsor logo featured on the sleeve of all competitor T-shirts.
Food sponsor will allow us to provide lunch, snacks and water for all athletes, event staff and volunteers at StrongFest. Sponsor will be recognized with signage at the Welcome Tent and snack/water tables available to event staff and volunteers throughout the day.
Trophy sponsor will have sign on athlete trophy table, will be recognized during the athlete award ceremony and will have the opportunity to provide marketing material for athlete swag bags.
Donation of goods or services helps cut down on the amount of money going out for this event, leading to a larger ability to invest in our community. In-Kind options include: Advertising (print, radio, online, influencer), Banner/sign production, Printing (flyers), Bags for volunteers and athletes (may be branded and must be large enough to hold a T-shirt, snacks, etc.), Portable restrooms + sinks, Event activities.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!