Star City Strong Foundation

Offered by

Star City Strong Foundation

About this shop

2026 Star City StrongFest Vendors

Nonprofit
$25

Vendors will receive a 10x10 space to set up their own tent and table(s). Each vendor must provide an interactive, family-friendly activity to fit the old-school carnival theme of StrongFest.

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General Vendor
$50

Vendors will receive a 10x10 space to set up their own tent and table(s). Each vendor must provide an interactive, family-friendly activity to fit the old-school carnival theme of StrongFest.

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Culinary Vendor
$100

Vendors may bring a tent/booth/cart/truck. Electricity is not provided and spaces are assigned on a first-come, first served basis. Each culinary vendor is encouraged to customize their menu for the old-school carnival theme.

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