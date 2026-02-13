2026 SVMS Winter Sports Form

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About this event
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Add one student and please donate $125 per athlete below.
Scotts Valley Middle School relies on parent support for after school sports.
Add one student and please donate $125 per athlete below.
Scotts Valley Middle School relies on parent support for after school sports.
Add one student and please donate $125 per athlete below.
Scotts Valley Middle School relies on parent support for after school sports.
Add one student and please donate $125 per athlete below.
Scotts Valley Middle School relies on parent support for after school sports.
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