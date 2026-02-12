Bobstock Beer Garden

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Bobstock Beer Garden

About this event

BOBSTOCK 2026 Beer Garden Sponsorships

Beer Garden Banner Sponsorship
$325

Promote your business to thousands of BOBSTOCK attendees with a custom banner displayed in the Beer Garden.

Includes:

  • One banner displayed during the event
  • Exposure to an estimated 10,000 attendees per day
  • Recognition as a supporter of the Fort Morgan Area Chamber of Commerce and MCEDC
  • Includes 5 complimentary drink tickets to use in the Bobstock Beer Garden on July 10th & 11th, 2026.

Please submit your logo or artwork after purchase by emailing:
[email protected]

Returning Banner Sponsorship (Previous Year Banner)
$250

Already have a banner from last year? Reuse your existing banner and have it displayed again in the Beer Garden.

Includes:

  • Placement of your existing banner during the event
  • Exposure to thousands of attendees
  • Includes 5 complimentary drink tickets to use in the Bobstock Beer Garden on July 10th & 11th, 2026.

No new banner production required.

Tabletop Decal Sponsorship
$400

Place your brand directly in front of guests with a tabletop decal displayed throughout the Beer Garden.

Includes:

  • Custom tabletop decal placement
  • High-visibility branding where guests gather, sit, and socialize
  • Exposure to a high volume of foot traffic throughout the event
  • Includes 10 complimentary drink tickets to use in the Bobstock Beer Garden on July 10th & 11th, 2026.

Please submit your logo or artwork after purchase by emailing:
[email protected]

Add a donation for Bobstock Beer Garden

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