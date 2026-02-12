BOBSTOCK 2026 Beer Garden Sponsorships

Promote your business to thousands of BOBSTOCK attendees with a custom banner displayed in the Beer Garden.

Includes:

One banner displayed during the event

Exposure to an estimated 10,000 attendees per day

Recognition as a supporter of the Fort Morgan Area Chamber of Commerce and MCEDC

Includes 5 complimentary drink tickets to use in the Bobstock Beer Garden on July 10th & 11th, 2026.

Please submit your logo or artwork after purchase by emailing:

[email protected]