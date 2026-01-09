Unite the Fight

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Unite the Fight

About this event

2026 Unite the Fight Gala | Power Couples

101 Red River St

Austin, TX 78701, USA

VIP Table - TEST
Free
Available until Jun 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Save $500 by purchasing an early bird VIP table. - More description

Main Stage Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
Showstopper Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
VIP Table - Early Bird
$4,500
Available until Jun 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Save $500 by purchasing an early bird VIP table. - More description

Premium Table - Early Bird
$4,100
Available until Jun 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Save $400 by purchasing an early bird VIP table. - More description

Prime Table - Early Bird
$3,200
Available until Jun 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Save $300 by purchasing an early bird VIP table. - More description

GA Table - Early Bird
$2,250
Available until Jun 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Save $250 by purchasing an early bird VIP table. - More description

Premium Seat - Early Bird
$350
Available until Jun 1

Save $50 on an individual seat at a Premium Table. Up to 2 tickets for you and your guest, power couple.

Prime Seat - Early Bird
$275
Available until Jun 1

Save $50 on an individual seat at a Prime Table. Up to 2 tickets for you and your guest, power couple.

GA Seat - Early Bird
$175
Available until Jun 1

Save $50 on an individual seat at a GATable. Up to 2 tickets for you and your guest, power couple.

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