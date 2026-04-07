2026 Utah High School Mountain Bike League Vendor

The Utah Interscholastic Cycling League State Championship will take place October 23–24, 2026 in St. George, Utah.

Vendors and expo participants may load in on Thursday, October 22 from 2:00PM-7:00PM. A limited early load-in window will also be available on the morning of Friday, October 23 for those arriving that day.

The expo will be open:

Friday: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Vendors may begin breakdown following the conclusion of the final race on Saturday.





All items will be secured overnight, with event staff onsite.





For questions or additional information, please contact Jason Munns at [email protected].



