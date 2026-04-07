Utah High School Cycling League

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Utah High School Cycling League

About this event

2026 Utah High School Mountain Bike League Vendor

St. George

UT, USA

EXHIBITOR 10x10 Booth space
$750

The Utah Interscholastic Cycling League State Championship will take place October 23–24, 2026 in St. George, Utah.

Vendors and expo participants may load in on Thursday, October 22 from 2:00PM-7:00PM. A limited early load-in window will also be available on the morning of Friday, October 23 for those arriving that day.

The expo will be open:

  • Friday: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • Saturday: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Vendors may begin breakdown following the conclusion of the final race on Saturday.


All items will be secured overnight, with event staff onsite.


For questions or additional information, please contact Jason Munns at [email protected].


EXHIBITOR 10 x 10 Booth Space with vehicle
$1,000

The Utah Interscholastic Cycling League State Championship will take place October 23–24, 2026 in St. George, Utah.

Vendors and expo participants may load in on Thursday, October 22 from 2:00PM-7:00PM. A limited early load-in window will also be available on the morning of Friday, October 23 for those arriving that day.

The expo will be open:

  • Friday: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • Saturday: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Vendors may begin breakdown following the conclusion of the final race on Saturday.


All items will be secured overnight, with event staff onsite.


For questions or additional information, please contact Jason Munns at [email protected].

Exhibitor 20x10 Booth Space
$1,250

The Utah Interscholastic Cycling League State Championship will take place October 23–24, 2026 in St. George, Utah.

Vendors and expo participants may load in on Thursday, October 22 from 2:00PM-7:00PM. A limited early load-in window will also be available on the morning of Friday, October 23 for those arriving that day.

The expo will be open:

  • Friday: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • Saturday: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Vendors may begin breakdown following the conclusion of the final race on Saturday.


All items will be secured overnight, with event staff onsite.


For questions or additional information, please contact Jason Munns at [email protected].

EXHIBITOR 20x20 booth space
$1,500

The Utah Interscholastic Cycling League State Championship will take place October 23–24, 2026 in St. George, Utah.

Vendors and expo participants may load in on Thursday, October 22 from 2:00PM-7:00PM. A limited early load-in window will also be available on the morning of Friday, October 23 for those arriving that day.

The expo will be open:

  • Friday: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • Saturday: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Vendors may begin breakdown following the conclusion of the final race on Saturday.


All items will be secured overnight, with event staff onsite.


For questions or additional information, please contact Jason Munns at [email protected].

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