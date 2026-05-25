West Deer Township

Hosted by

West Deer Township

About this event

2026 West Deer Township Community Day Breast Cancer Awareness 1 Mile Walk / 5K Run

50 Bairdford Park Rd

Gibsonia, PA 15044, USA

Gold Sponsor
$300

Gold Shirt Sponsors receive (1) shirt size of their choosing. Please email Sgt. Robert Petosky [email protected] so your business logo may be printed on the back of the shirt.

Silver Sponsor
$200

Silver Shirt Sponsors receive (1) shirt size of their choosing. Please email Sgt. Robert Petosky [email protected] so your business logo may be printed on the back of the shirt.

Bronze Sponsor
$100

Bronze Shirt Sponsors receive (1) shirt size of their choosing. Please email Sgt. Robert Petosky [email protected] so your business logo may be printed on the back of the shirt.

"In Memory Of" or "In Honor Of"
$50

This $50.00 sponsorship will place the name of a loved one “In Memory Of” or “In Honor Of” on the T-shirt.

Event Runner
$20

Please choose (1) shirt size for each paid participating runner.

Event Walker
$20

Please choose (1) shirt size for each paid participating walker.

Add a donation for West Deer Township

$

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