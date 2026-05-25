2026 West Deer Township Community Day Breast Cancer Awareness 1 Mile Walk / 5K Run

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About this event
Gold Shirt Sponsors receive (1) shirt size of their choosing. Please email Sgt. Robert Petosky [email protected] so your business logo may be printed on the back of the shirt.
Silver Shirt Sponsors receive (1) shirt size of their choosing. Please email Sgt. Robert Petosky [email protected] so your business logo may be printed on the back of the shirt.
Bronze Shirt Sponsors receive (1) shirt size of their choosing. Please email Sgt. Robert Petosky [email protected] so your business logo may be printed on the back of the shirt.
This $50.00 sponsorship will place the name of a loved one “In Memory Of” or “In Honor Of” on the T-shirt.
Please choose (1) shirt size for each paid participating runner.
Please choose (1) shirt size for each paid participating walker.
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