2026 WHS Spirit & Camp Fee

Welcome to Wadsworth High School Cheer!

We are excited to kick off an incredible season with our high school athletes! This registration includes your cheerleader’s Camp, Stunt, and Spirit Fees, all of which play an important role in building a strong, competitive, and unified program.

Cheer Camp will focus on sharpening skills, learning sideline material, and building team chemistry heading into the season.

Stunt Fees support the progression and safety of our athletes by allowing for focused stunt development and skill advancement.

Spirit Fees help cover team items, program needs, and the extras that elevate the overall experience for our cheerleaders.

Our goal is to create a program that is disciplined, high-energy, and team-focused—while also making sure our athletes feel confident, supported, and proud to represent Wadsworth.

Thank you for being part of our program—we’re looking forward to an exciting and successful season!

Gooooo Grizzlies!