William Carey University

Hosted by

William Carey University

About this event

2026 William Carey University Honor Choir

710 William Carey Pkwy

Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA

Registration
$65

Registration includes Carey Honor Choir t-shirt, 3 meals, Honor Choir music, clinician fees.

If you would like to pay by cash or check, please choose the "pay at registration" option and bring payment with you to check in.

Pay At Registration
Free

Registration includes Carey Honor Choir t-shirt, 3 meals, Honor Choir music, clinician fees.

If you would like to pay by cash or check, please choose the "pay at registration" option and bring payment with you to check in.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!