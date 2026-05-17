2026/2027 Season Workshops

Date: August 29th, 1:00 - 3:00

Ages: High Schoolers

Led by a professional college and career counselor, this workshop is designed to help high school students and families better understand the college admissions process and how to stand out as a strong applicant. Students will learn what colleges value beyond grades and test scores, including leadership, extracurricular involvement, community service, academic rigor, essays, interviews, and personal character. Participants will leave with practical strategies for building a competitive high school resume, choosing meaningful activities, preparing for applications, and avoiding common mistakes. Whether students are just beginning high school or preparing to apply soon, this workshop offers valuable guidance to help them feel confident, organized, and prepared for the path to college.