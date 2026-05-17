2026/2027 Season Workshops

About this shop
Date: August 1st, 10:00 - 12:00
Ages: Any auditioning for Fall Show
Nervous about auditions? Auditioning 101 is here to help! This hands-on workshop walks you through everything you need to know—from choosing the right material to making a strong first impression. Build confidence, practice your skills, and learn how to stand out in the audition room.
Date: August 22nd, 1:00 - 3:00
Ages: 13 - 18
Ready to see the world through a new lens? This high school photography workshop helps students build skills in composition, lighting, and storytelling while exploring their own creative style. Through hands-on practice and fun challenges, students will gain confidence behind the camera.
Date: August 29th, 10:00 - 12:00
Ages: 8 - 18
In this highly interactive workshop, students will learn how to promote a show, brand, or project through interviews, podcasts, and other media opportunities. Learn how to speak concisely, prepare talking points, dress appropriately, and present yourself with confidence and professionalism. Parents are encouraged to attend at no cost alongside their child so families can learn how to prepare for media appearances together. Ideal for students currently involved in ATC productions or planning to audition for future shows, this workshop builds communication skills that extend far beyond the stage.
Date: August 29th, 1:00 - 3:00
Ages: High Schoolers
Led by a professional college and career counselor, this workshop is designed to help high school students and families better understand the college admissions process and how to stand out as a strong applicant. Students will learn what colleges value beyond grades and test scores, including leadership, extracurricular involvement, community service, academic rigor, essays, interviews, and personal character. Participants will leave with practical strategies for building a competitive high school resume, choosing meaningful activities, preparing for applications, and avoiding common mistakes. Whether students are just beginning high school or preparing to apply soon, this workshop offers valuable guidance to help them feel confident, organized, and prepared for the path to college.
Date: September 12th, 1:00 - 2:30
Ages: 8 - 12
Grab a camera and get creative! This fun photography workshop helps younger students learn how to take great pictures by exploring light, angles, and storytelling. With games and hands-on activities, students will build confidence and have fun capturing the world around them.
Date: September 26th, 1:00 - 2:30
Ages: 9 - 15
Get ready to move! This hip hop dance workshop is all about energy, style, and confidence. Students will learn fresh choreography, develop rhythm and musicality, and express themselves in a fun, supportive atmosphere—no experience needed.
Date: October 17th, 11:00 - 1:00
Bring your stage effects to life! In this hands-on workshop, students will learn how to create realistic wounds and sores using theatre makeup techniques. From layering color to adding texture, participants will explore the art of special effects in a fun and creative setting. Just in time for Halloween, this is not one to miss!
Date: November 8th, 4:00 - 5:30
Needing some Christmas nostalgia? Wanting to pass along traditions to your kids while blessing others? Join the ATC Christmas Caroling Experience! This festive, no-cost workshop brings students and parents together to learn familiar Christmas carols, explore vocal parts, and sing a cappella while making lasting holiday memories. During the month of December, the group will spread cheer through 2–3 evening caroling outings in local neighborhoods and retirement centers. Adults and students welcome!
Date: November 21st
Want to nail your next audition? Mock Auditions let you practice in a real audition-style setting by signing up for a time slot and performing for feedback. Students will get personalized notes and guidance to help sharpen their skills and walk into future auditions with confidence. After registering, a time will be sent to you for the morning of November 21st within 48 hours.
Date: December 12th, 10:00 - 12:00
A fun, hands-on workshop where students create a festive holiday craft and enjoy a creative celebration of the season.
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