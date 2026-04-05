20th Anniversary Auction Event

This beautiful framed artwork, hand drawn by Father Carlos, tenderly portrays a priest immersed in prayer as he holds the book of daily prayers close in quiet devotion. The soft, graceful sketching captures the sacred beauty of a priest faithfully living out his nuptial calling to Christ and His Church. The gentle presence of the mother and child reflects spiritual fruitfulness, love, and the life-giving grace that flows from a vocation lived with humility and sacrifice. Filled with serenity and meaning, this one-of-a-kind piece is a moving expression of faith, prayer, and the heart of the priesthood. Measures 19 3/4" x 19 3/4".

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