20th Anniversary Auction Event

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This beautiful framed artwork, hand drawn by Father Carlos, tenderly portrays a priest immersed in prayer as he holds the book of daily prayers close in quiet devotion. The soft, graceful sketching captures the sacred beauty of a priest faithfully living out his nuptial calling to Christ and His Church. The gentle presence of the mother and child reflects spiritual fruitfulness, love, and the life-giving grace that flows from a vocation lived with humility and sacrifice. Filled with serenity and meaning, this one-of-a-kind piece is a moving expression of faith, prayer, and the heart of the priesthood. Measures 19 3/4" x 19 3/4".
🎨✨ Love it? Take it home now!
Skip the bidding and secure this original piece by Father Carlos instantly through our Buy It Now option. Each artwork is one-of-a-kind, and every purchase directly supports our Building Expansion Campaign.
👉 Click here to purchase now and make it yours today!
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-it-now-father-carlos-anniversary-party
Starting bid
This exquisite framed artwork, hand drawn by Father Carlos, beautifully reflects the mystery of divine love flowing from the Father, embracing the Blessed Mother and Child, and returning once again to its eternal source. Through graceful lines and symbolic movement, the piece conveys a sense of protection, unity, and the endless exchange of love within the Holy Trinity. The tender expressions of Mary and the Child Jesus radiate peace, warmth, and sacred intimacy, while the flowing design draws the eye in a continuous circle of grace. Rich in spiritual meaning and artistic beauty, this one-of-a-kind piece is a moving meditation on faith, love, and the divine embrace. Measures 19 3/4" x 19 3/4".
🎨✨ Love it? Take it home now!
Skip the bidding and secure this original piece by Father Carlos instantly through our Buy It Now option. Each artwork is one-of-a-kind, and every purchase directly supports our Building Expansion Campaign.
👉 Click here to purchase now and make it yours today!
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-it-now-father-carlos-anniversary-party
Starting bid
This striking 17 1/2 x 14 1/2 artwork by Father Carlos powerfully captures the meaning of “Living within the mystery of the Cross.” The image presents a face lifted upward in surrender, emerging from the very form of the Cross itself, suggesting a soul transformed through suffering, grace, and divine love. Bold geometric lines frame the figure, while flowing blue tones radiate like streams of mercy, life, and the Spirit moving through the wounds of sacrifice. The composition speaks of the Cross not merely as a symbol of pain, but as a sacred dwelling place where faith is refined, burdens are redeemed, and new life is born. It is a profound invitation to enter the mystery of Christ’s love and discover peace within His saving embrace.
🎨✨ Love it? Take it home now!
Skip the bidding and secure this original piece by Father Carlos instantly through our Buy It Now option. Each artwork is one-of-a-kind, and every purchase directly supports our Building Expansion Campaign.
👉 Click here to purchase now and make it yours today!
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-it-now-father-carlos-anniversary-party
Starting bid
Original Artwork by Father Carlos
This deeply moving original painting by Father Carlos captures the sacred moment at the foot of the Cross—where Christ entrusts His Mother to the beloved disciple, and in doing so, to all of us.
Rendered in bold, expressive strokes, Christ is depicted with outstretched arms, radiating both suffering and surrender. Below Him, the Blessed Mother gazes upward in quiet anguish and devotion, her presence anchoring the emotional weight of the scene. The use of layered text—scripture references, Greek words, and reflections—creates a powerful fusion of theology and art, inviting the viewer not just to see, but to contemplate.
The phrase “Woman” and the words “Behold your Son… from that hour” echo across the canvas, drawing us into the intimacy of that moment. This is not just a painting—it is a meditation on sacrifice, love, and spiritual adoption.
Father Carlos’ unique style blends modern expression with timeless truth, making this piece both visually striking and spiritually profound. It is truly one-of-a-kind.
✨ Original – One of a Kind
✨ Faith-Inspired Statement Piece
🎨✨ Love it? Take it home now!
Skip the bidding and secure this original piece by Father Carlos instantly through our Buy It Now option. Each artwork is one-of-a-kind, and every purchase directly supports our Building Expansion Campaign.
👉 Click here to purchase now and make it yours today! https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-it-now-father-carlos-anniversary-party
Starting bid
This serene and contemplative painting by Father Carlos captures the quiet beauty of a sunset over the water—a moment where the day gently gives way to rest. Warm hues of gold, coral, and soft pink stretch across the horizon, reflecting the fading light, while cool blues of the water create a calming sense of depth and stillness.
The simplicity of the scene invites the viewer to pause, breathe, and reflect. It is a reminder of God’s presence in the ordinary rhythms of life—the rising and setting of the sun, the peace found in still waters, and the quiet assurance that even as one day ends, another will begin.
Unlike more detailed works, this piece speaks through its calm and openness, offering a sense of renewal, hope, and trust. It is perfect for creating a peaceful atmosphere in any home or sacred space.
✨ Original – One of a Kind
🎨✨ Love it? Take it home now!
Skip the bidding and secure this original piece by Father Carlos instantly through our Buy It Now option. Each artwork is one-of-a-kind, and every purchase directly supports our Building Expansion Campaign.
👉 Click here to purchase now and make it yours today! https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-it-now-father-carlos-anniversary-party
Starting bid
Original Artwork by Father Carlos
This powerful and deeply symbolic painting by Father Carlos reflects the sacred mystery of the Eucharist and the unbreakable union between Christ, the priesthood, and God the Father. At the center of the piece, Jesus is depicted in a posture of surrender and blessing, while His Precious Blood flows into the chalice held below—symbolizing the eternal gift of the Eucharist offered for the salvation of the world.
Flowing lines and interconnected forms move throughout the composition, drawing the eye in a continuous path that visually expresses the divine connection between sacrifice, communion, and heavenly grace. The movement within the painting suggests that the Eucharist is not merely a moment, but an eternal exchange of love flowing from Christ, through the Church, and back to the Father.
The dark, rich background gives depth and solemnity to the scene, while the illuminated figures and chalice radiate holiness and spiritual intimacy. Father Carlos’ unique artistic style blends abstraction and sacred imagery, inviting the viewer not only to admire the artwork, but to meditate on the mystery of Christ truly present in the Eucharist.
This one-of-a-kind piece is a profound reflection on faith, sacrifice, priesthood, and the eternal communion between heaven and earth. Size: 28x28
✨ Original – One of a Kind
✨ Artist: Father Carlos
✨ Faith-Inspired Eucharistic Artwork
🎨✨ Love it? Take it home now!
Skip the bidding and secure this original piece by Father Carlos instantly through our Buy It Now option. Each artwork is one-of-a-kind, and every purchase directly supports our Building Expansion Campaign.
👉 Click here to purchase now and make it yours today! https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-it-now-father-carlos-anniversary-party
Starting bid
Original Artwork by Father Carlos
This captivating original painting by Father Carlos presents a bold and expressive portrayal of an elephant—an enduring symbol of strength, wisdom, and gentle power. Rendered in deep blues and rich purples, the figure stands with quiet dignity, outlined in luminous strokes that seem to glow against the soft, dreamlike background.
A warm golden sun rises (or sets) in the distance, casting a sense of peace and reflection over the scene. The contrast of vibrant color and simple form gives the piece a modern, almost contemplative feel—inviting the viewer to pause and take in its quiet strength.
The elephant’s presence feels both grounded and spiritual, reminding us of perseverance, patience, and the beauty of steady strength. As with all of Father Carlos’ work, this piece carries a personal and symbolic depth, making it not just art—but a meaningful statement.
✨ Original – One of a Kind
✨ Artist: Father Carlos
🎨✨ Love it? Take it home now!
Skip the bidding and secure this original piece by Father Carlos instantly through our Buy It Now option. Each artwork is one-of-a-kind, and every purchase directly supports our Building Expansion Campaign.
👉 Click here to purchase now and make it yours today! https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-it-now-father-carlos-anniversary-party
Starting bid
Drawn by Father Carlos, this hauntingly beautiful piece invites the viewer into a moment of deep reflection and mystery. A barren tree stretches across a fractured sky, its twisted branches seeming to hold together the very heavens above. Accompanied by the thought-provoking quote, “What if a dead tree is in actuality holding the sky together?” the artwork becomes a meditation on sacrifice, hidden strength, and the quiet burdens carried by those who appear broken. Through soft earth tones and dramatic movement, Father Carlos captures the idea that even what seems lifeless may still serve a sacred and unseen purpose. This original work speaks to perseverance, faith, and the possibility that grace is often found in the most unexpected places. Size: 18 x 15 1/2
🎨✨ Love it? Take it home now!
Skip the bidding and secure this original piece by Father Carlos instantly through our Buy It Now option. Each artwork is one-of-a-kind, and every purchase directly supports our Building Expansion Campaign.
👉 Click here to purchase now and make it yours today! https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-it-now-father-carlos-anniversary-party
Starting bid
In this striking watercolor by Father Carlos, the fading remains of a broken pier stretch quietly into the waters of Puerto Rico beneath a brilliant sunset sky. Rich purples, fiery oranges, and soft blues blend together to create a scene filled with both beauty and longing. The weathered posts standing against the tide speak of resilience, memory, and the passage of time — reminders that even what is broken can still possess extraordinary beauty. The glowing horizon draws the eye toward hope and renewal, while the peaceful water invites reflection and stillness. Father Carlos captures not only a coastal landscape, but the emotional spirit of Puerto Rico itself: enduring, vibrant, and deeply alive. Size: 12x15
🎨✨ Love it? Take it home now!
Skip the bidding and secure this original piece by Father Carlos instantly through our Buy It Now option. Each artwork is one-of-a-kind, and every purchase directly supports our Building Expansion Campaign.
👉 Click here to purchase now and make it yours today! https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-it-now-father-carlos-anniversary-party
Starting bid
This peaceful watercolor by Father Carlos beautifully captures the quiet simplicity and natural beauty of Puerto Rico. Bathed in warm sunlight and framed by swaying palm trees, the humble seaside shelter evokes memories of gentle ocean breezes, slow island afternoons, and the sacred stillness found in nature. The soft blending of tropical greens, blues, and golden tones creates a sense of calm and escape, inviting the viewer to pause and rest within the scene. More than just a landscape, this piece reflects the warmth, resilience, and soul of island life — a place where simplicity becomes beautiful and peace feels close enough to touch. Size: 12x15
🎨✨ Love it? Take it home now!
Skip the bidding and secure this original piece by Father Carlos instantly through our Buy It Now option. Each artwork is one-of-a-kind, and every purchase directly supports our Building Expansion Campaign.
👉 Click here to purchase now and make it yours today! https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-it-now-father-carlos-anniversary-party
Starting bid
This beautifully crafted wood-burned art piece, created by St. Rita parishioner Dwayne Turner, features a striking stylized image of the face of Jesus Christ seamlessly joined with the Cross and crowned with thorns. Rich in symbolism and faith, the piece reflects Christ’s sacrifice, love, and redemption. Its detailed craftsmanship and meaningful design make it a unique and inspiring addition to any home, prayer space, or collection.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special with this generous donation from Kiefer Fine Jewelers. This package includes a $100 gift certificate along with premium jewelry care essentials to help keep your treasured pieces sparkling and beautiful. Featuring professional silver cleaner and jewelry cleaner, this thoughtful bundle is perfect for refreshing cherished heirlooms or maintaining your favorite everyday pieces. A wonderful opportunity to enjoy quality service and elegance while supporting a great cause.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to the gift of health and self-care with this thoughtfully curated wellness basket! Included is a $49 StemWave Initial Treatment (a $100 value), designed to support healing and recovery. You’ll also receive a stylish water bottle, soothing candle, LMNT electrolyte drink mix, stress balls, and a daily journal to help keep you refreshed, balanced, and organized.
Perfect for anyone looking to recharge mind and body—bid now for this wonderful package of wellness!
*Donated by Double Branch Chiropractic & Rehab
Starting bid
Indulge in a pairing crafted for the true cigar connoisseur. This exclusive silent auction offering features two exceptional, premium selections that promise an unforgettable smoking experience.
The Don Julio Punta Espada Belicoso 2022 (valued at $410) delivers a refined, full-bodied profile with rich complexity, masterfully blended for those who appreciate depth and sophistication. Paired perfectly is the Arturo Fuente Rosado Sun Grown Super 60 (valued at $450), a bold yet balanced cigar known for its smooth draw, warm spice, and signature craftsmanship from one of the most respected names in the world of cigars.
Together, this $860 value set is more than just cigars—it’s an experience. Whether enjoyed during a quiet evening or shared among friends, this pairing offers luxury, tradition, and unforgettable flavor in every draw.
Bid high and elevate your humidor with this remarkable collection.
*Donated by MC Cigar Shop & Lounge
🔥💨 Don’t want to miss out?
Skip the bidding and secure this incredible cigar package NOW with our Buy It Now option! These premium selections are one-of-a-kind auction features and may not last long.
✨ Buy it now before someone else claims it first!
✨ Every purchase supports our Building Expansion Campaign.
👉 Click here to purchase now and make it yours today!
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-it-now-father-carlos-anniversary-party
Starting bid
Indulge in the pinnacle of craftsmanship with this exceptional, limited-edition cigar pairing—perfect for the true aficionado or anyone who appreciates the finer things in life.
LFD 25th Anniversary Collection – Valued at $475
Celebrate a milestone of excellence with this rare release from La Flor Dominicana. Bold, complex, and masterfully blended, these cigars deliver a rich, unforgettable smoking experience worthy of the brand’s legacy.
Dunbarton Tobacco & Trust 10th Jubilee – Valued at $275
A special commemorative release honoring a decade of innovation and artistry. Expect refined flavors, impeccable construction, and a luxurious finish that only Dunbarton can deliver.
Together, this pairing offers a journey through two of the most respected names in the cigar world—an experience of depth, celebration, and pure enjoyment.
✨ Total Value: $750
Don’t miss your chance to bring home this exclusive collection—perfect for celebrating life’s biggest moments or simply savoring a quiet evening in style. Bid high… this is one you don’t want to miss.
*Donated by MC Cigar Shop & Lounge
Starting bid
Step into cigar royalty with this extraordinary pairing of two iconic releases—crafted for those who appreciate heritage, rarity, and exceptional flavor.
Don Carlos 80th Anniversary “Eye of the Shark” – Valued at $460
A true masterpiece from Arturo Fuente, this award-winning cigar is as rare as it is refined. Known for its unique shape and flawless construction, it delivers a rich, complex profile worthy of celebrating a legend.
West Tampa “Dark Time” Collection – Valued at $315
Bold, smooth, and expertly blended, this modern standout offers deep, rich notes with a luxurious finish. A perfect complement to the classic elegance of the Fuente line.
Together, this pairing brings old-world prestige and new-world excellence into one unforgettable experience.
✨ Total Value: $775
This is more than cigars—it’s a statement. A celebration. A moment to savor.
Bid with confidence… because opportunities like this don’t come around often.
*Donated by MC Cigar Shop & Lounge
Starting bid
Experience luxury, comfort, and unforgettable memories with a 3-hour chauffeured limo ride provided by Blue Diamond Party Transportation LLC. Perfect for date nights, birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, prom celebrations, concerts, or a special night out. Sit back and enjoy premium service, stylish interiors, and a first-class transportation experience designed to make any occasion extraordinary. Reservation required in advance and subject to availability.
Starting bid
Get ready to show off your Ford pride with this fun and practical gift basket generously donated by Jarrett Ford of Dade City! Packed with Ford gear and accessories, this basket is perfect for any Ford enthusiast or anyone who loves stylish automotive goodies.
Included in this package is a complimentary oil change, along with an assortment of Ford-branded items, apparel, drinkware, and more—making this a great gift or personal treat.
Whether you’re a loyal Ford driver or simply love a well-stocked basket, this package delivers comfort, convenience, and hometown support all in one.
✨ Donated by Jarrett Ford
✨ Includes Complimentary Oil Change
✨ Filled with Ford Merchandise & Accessories
👉 Bid high and drive away with this fantastic package while supporting our Building Expansion Campaign!
Starting bid
Donated by Sandra Roseth
This beautifully embellished black hat is a one-of-a-kind statement piece, handcrafted with striking silver Speedball ink detailing featuring stars and the meaningful phrase, “She Loves Jesus and America Too.” Blending faith, patriotism, and western flair, this unique design is both stylish and inspiring.
This special auction package also includes a wooden display hat stand along with hat sizers to help create the perfect fit for the wearer. Whether displayed as décor or worn as a bold fashion piece, this handcrafted hat is sure to stand out and make a statement.
A perfect item for someone who loves faith-filled fashion with a touch of Americana charm.
Starting bid
Celebrate the spirit of Tampa Bay sports with this incredible collection of signed memorabilia featuring fan favorites from football and baseball history. This one-of-a-kind basket includes autographed jerseys from Buccaneers legends Brad Culpepper and Chidi Ahanotu, both remembered for their toughness and impact during Tampa Bay’s rise in the NFL. Also included is a signed Dwight “Doc” Gooden jersey from the legendary MLB pitcher whose career made him one of baseball’s most recognizable stars. Completing the collection is a baseball signed by Tampa Bay Rays standout Jonathan Aranda, adding a modern touch to this unforgettable sports package.
Whether you are a lifelong Tampa Bay fan, a sports memorabilia collector, or searching for the perfect centerpiece for your game room, this basket delivers nostalgia, history, and excitement all in one winning package.
✨ Love it? Take it home now!
Don’t risk losing this ultimate Tampa Bay sports collection! Take home all four signed memorabilia pieces instantly and secure your bragging rights before the bidding heats up. From Buccaneers legends to baseball greatness, this is a rare collector’s package no true sports fan will want to leave behind! 🏈⚾
👉 Click here to purchase now and make it yours today!
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-it-now-father-carlos-anniversary-party
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!