Grand Traverse Area Right to Life

Hosted by

Grand Traverse Area Right to Life

About this event

29th Annual Life Links Golf Outing

100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd

Acme, MI 49610, USA

Golfer's Package
$175

Per person. Includes 18 holes, lunch, and dinner.

Please scroll down to add Closest to the Pin, Skins Game, and Mulligan options.

Closest to the Pin
$25
Skins Game
$25
Mulligans - Single
$5

Mulligans are $5 ea or 5 for $20. Each "ticket" on this option is for 1 Mulligan. Limit 10 per team.

Mulligans - Qty. 5
$20

Mulligans are $5 ea or 5 for $20. Each "ticket" on this option is for 5 Mulligans. Limit 10 per team.

SPONSORSHIP - Life Saver
$5,000
SPONSORHIP + GOLF - Founders Challenge
$2,600

Includes 18 holes, lunch & dinner for 4.

SPONSORSHIP + GOLF - Corporate Sponsor
$1,600

Includes 18 holes, lunch & dinner for 4.

SPONSORSHIP + GOLF - Tournament Sponsor
$800

Includes 18 holes, lunch & dinner for 2.

SPONSORHIP - Hole Sponsor
$275
SPONSORSHIP - Tee Sponsor
$175
SPONSORSHIP - Memorial Sponsor
$50
Dinner Only Ticket
$60
Add a donation for Grand Traverse Area Right to Life

$

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