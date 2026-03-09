29th Annual Life Links Golf Outing

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About this event
Per person. Includes 18 holes, lunch, and dinner.
Please scroll down to add Closest to the Pin, Skins Game, and Mulligan options.
Mulligans are $5 ea or 5 for $20. Each "ticket" on this option is for 1 Mulligan. Limit 10 per team.
Mulligans are $5 ea or 5 for $20. Each "ticket" on this option is for 5 Mulligans. Limit 10 per team.
Includes 18 holes, lunch & dinner for 4.
Includes 18 holes, lunch & dinner for 4.
Includes 18 holes, lunch & dinner for 2.
$
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