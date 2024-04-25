4CFF April 2024 Online Zoom Meeting Only (Reading Stillwaters)

4CFF April 2024 Program

6:00 - 6:45 The Wet Fly

6:45 - 7:30 Dinner

7:30 - 8:45 Program and Discussion

8:45 - 9:15 Club Business, Raffle, Fly Plate

This meeting is offered as an:

1) In-person dinner meeting (speaker presenting on Zoom)

2) In-person attendee, no dinner (speaker presenting on Zoom)

3) Program-only online Zoom meeting (7:30-8:45)

Use this invitation to choose Option 3 to attend the program-only Zoom meeting.

Note: See the separate invitatio n for Options 1 and 2 to attend the in-person meeting at the Bellingham Golf and Country Club.

Speaker: Marc Williamson



Topic: The Art and Science of Reading Stillwaters





Marc's Bio: I began fly fishing at a young age when my father purchased a JC Higgins fly rod outfit for me. The purchase of that outfit began a life-long love affair with fly fishing. Previously a guide, I am now a presenter throughout Oregon and Washington, as well as teaching fly fishing schools in Oregon and Montana. I got my start in the fly fishing industry in 1983 at Stewart’s Custom Tackle. At that time I taught fly tying classes, instructed fly fishing seminars, and did in-store demonstrations on knot tying, entomology, and reading streams. Throughout my 45-year career as an educator, my love and passion for teaching have continually grown. Throughout all these years I have learned many lessons, one of which (perhaps the most important) is that all learning (especially fly fishing) must be relevant and fun. It is exciting to see people tie their first fly, cast their first cast, or catch their first fish on a fly!