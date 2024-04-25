4CFF April 2024 In-Person Meeting (Reading Stillwaters Online Presentation)





4CFF April 2024 Program





6:00 - 6:45 The Wet Fly

6:45 - 7:30 Dinner

7:30 - 8:45 Program and Discussion

8:45 - 9:15 Club Business, Raffle, Fly Plate





This meeting is offered as an:

1) In-person dinner meeting (speaker presenting on Zoom)

2) In-person attendee, no dinner (speaker presenting on Zoom)

3) Program-only online Zoom meeting (7:30-8:45)





Use this invitation to choose Options 1 or 2 and to make any required payment. We are limited to the first 40 people to make in-person reservations.





Note: See the separate invitation for Option 3 to attend the program-only Zoom meeting.



