2024 Eclipse Viewing Party

Join us on April 8th from 11:00am to 2:30pm for

Total Solar Eclipse of 2024!

Positioned directly in the path of totality, Open My World Therapeutic Riding Center offers a prime location for experiencing this rare astronomical event in its full glory.

And, we have HORSES!

For a suggested donation* of just $10 per car, you can secure your parking spot, with 100% of the proceeds going towards feeding our incredible equines! Some of them will even be on hand to thank you, themselves. Open My World is a family-friendly atmosphere suitable for all ages and abilities, however, we apologize that the designated eclipse viewing areas are on uneven terrain and may not accommodate all wheelchairs.

We kindly ask guests to bring their own chairs and blankets if you plan to sit as we have limited seating available. You are welcome to bring your own food and drinks (no glass) to enjoy a picnic or grab a snack from the on-site food truck. No smoking, alcohol, illegal drugs, or weapons on the premises, please.

Have fun, but don’t look directly at the SUN!

We will have eclipse glasses for sale, while supplies last. Don't miss this opportunity to experience

this magical phenomenon amongst some magical horses.

*Donations are appreciated, but not a requirement for entry.

**PARKING WILL BE LIMITED, YOUR $10 DONATION TODAY RESERVES YOU A SPOT😉





Gates open at 11:00am sharp. PLEASE, no early birds.











