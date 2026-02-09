3/5 Spring Training Ticket Order Form

Spring Training Tickets ⚾🌵For the Chicago White Sox & Cleveland Guardians at Camelback Ranch in Glendale



Join us for Spring Training on Tuesday, 3/5 at 6:05 PM! Kick off Spring break with your friends at a night game.



To guarantee your ticket, all orders must be submitted and paid to the Madison Heights PTO by 2/24. Orders received after this date cannot be guaranteed and will be filled based on availability.