Madison Heights Parent Teacher Organization
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Madison Heights Parent Teacher Organization

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Madison Heights Parent Teacher Organization

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3/5 Spring Training Ticket Order Form

10710 W Camelback Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85037, USA

General Admission
$10

Spring Training Tickets ⚾🌵For the Chicago White Sox & Cleveland Guardians at Camelback Ranch in Glendale


Join us for Spring Training on Tuesday, 3/5 at 6:05 PM! Kick off Spring break with your friends at a night game. 


To guarantee your ticket, all orders must be submitted and paid to the Madison Heights PTO by 2/24. Orders received after this date cannot be guaranteed and will be filled based on availability.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!