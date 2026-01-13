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About this event
$
This ticket is good for 1 student admission to the 4-week Astronomy Workshop.
SNHA Community Pass Members be sure to enter your discount code at check out. All codes will be verified. Make sure your membership is active.
Tickets are non-refundable.
his ticket is good for 1 student admission to the 4-week Astronomy Workshop.
SNHA Community Pass Members be sure to enter your discount code at check out. All codes will be verified. Make sure your membership is active.
Tickets are non-refundable.
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