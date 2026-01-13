Homeschools Incorporated DBA Southern Nevada Homeschool Association
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Homeschools Incorporated DBA Southern Nevada Homeschool Association

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Homeschools Incorporated DBA Southern Nevada Homeschool Association

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4- Week Astronomy Workshop

4505 S Maryland Pkwy

Las Vegas, NV 89154, USA

Add a donation for Homeschools Incorporated DBA Southern Nevada Homeschool Association

$

1 Student Ticket, 3rd-5th Grade
$140

This ticket is good for 1 student admission to the 4-week Astronomy Workshop.


SNHA Community Pass Members be sure to enter your discount code at check out. All codes will be verified. Make sure your membership is active.


Tickets are non-refundable.

1 Student Ticket, 6th-9th Grade
$140

his ticket is good for 1 student admission to the 4-week Astronomy Workshop.


SNHA Community Pass Members be sure to enter your discount code at check out. All codes will be verified. Make sure your membership is active.


Tickets are non-refundable.

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