Save the date for Community Day #8!

We are excited to invite you to join us for our spring Community Day, featuring:





11:30 am - 12:30 pm: An exploration of Surf Point’s coastal property, led by Liz Walworth, Stewardship Director of York Land Trust, which oversees Surf Point’s conservation easement. Liz will discuss the unique landscape of Surf Point, the conservation of the land, and the challenges of climate change.





11 am - 3 pm: A collaborative artmaking workshop led by alum Meghan Brady ‘20. In this hands-on workshop, we will use a series of drawing prompts to forage for drawing tools and inspiration from the Surf Point landscape. Returning to the Beverly Hallam studio, we will translate our original drawings into larger-scaled components and then work collaboratively through collage and ink painting to make a wall-sized installation.

Participants can drop in and out of the workshop throughout the event. All ages and experience levels are welcome! In the meantime, check out Meghan’s work at Mrs. in Maspeth, NY, and Dunes in Portland, ME!





11 am - 3 pm: Self-guided tours of Wild Knoll Foundation Garden, a public art project by alum Carly Glovinski ‘21, inspired by writer May Sarton, and a short walk from the Surf Point building.





11 am - 3 pm: Pop Up Plant Sale! For a small donation, pick up some plant divisions from the Wild Knoll Foundation Garden. Proceeds will help support the coming growing season of this living work. A huge thank you to the Old York Garden Club volunteers for helping with garden cleanup and preparing plant divisions for this sale.









Meghan Brady '20 in the Hallam Studio. Photo credit: Greta Rybus.





Other highlights:

All are welcome, including dogs on leash

Peruse the books in our 1,000 volume art library

Walk the trails on our 46-acre coastal property

Explore the tidal pools and oceanfront

Visit Buoy Gallery, Corey Daniels Gallery, the Ogunquit Museum of American Art (OMAA) and make a day of it!

Community Day is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Surf Point is able to host these programs thanks to small-dollar donations from the public.





Surf Point. Photo credit: Kerry Constantino.