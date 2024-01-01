Ruby Red Rock and Roll

Loaves and Fishes Ministries has been helping our neighbors in need for 40 years. The Ruby Red Rock & Roll celebration will be held at the beautiful Marchand Ranch. Live music will be provided by MYSTIC 7 and Chicago Bob's BBQ and Catering will provide the meal. The evening also includes a silent and live auction with Alan Woolsey serving as our auctioneer.





All funds raised during this event will go towards the warehouse and navigation center. Your donation will be matched by UnbridledACTS.





Use this link to purchase your tickets!

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/4d5eac36-bd1c-4749-a3c6-60378df03051