4th Annual Golf Outing

About this event
Grab your team and join us on the course for a full day of golf and giving back.
Each foursome includes:
This day is designed to be fun, relaxed, and meaningful—from the first tee shot to the final toast at dinner.
Event Schedule *schedule may change prior to event
Join us after the round for a fun, laid-back evening filled with great food, drinks, and plenty of FUNdraising. Whether you’re cheering on a golfer, coming with friends, or just want to support a meaningful cause, this is where the celebration happens.
This ticket includes:
Come ready to eat, connect, and be part of something bigger than a day on the course.
Event Schedule *schedule may change prior to event
Our premier sponsorship level with the highest visibility throughout the entire event.
Includes:
A great way to be front and center on the course while supporting a meaningful cause.
Includes:
Help us host a meaningful evening where stories are shared and impact is felt.
Includes:
Be part of kicking off the day as golfers arrive and gather before hitting the course.
Includes:
Each hole on the course will feature a child who has passed away from Congenital Heart Disease creating a meaningful experience as golfers move through the day.
Includes:
If you would like to submit an angel to be featured with your sponsorship, please email [email protected] after completing your purchase.
Our golf carts will highlight the faces of children impacted by Congenital Heart Disease, serving as a reminder of the strength and stories behind our mission.
Includes:
If you would like to submit a child to be featured with your sponsorship, please email [email protected] after completing your purchase.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!