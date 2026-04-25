4th Annual Golf Outing

Foursome Registration (25 Foursomes Remaining)

Grab your team and join us on the course for a full day of golf and giving back.

Each foursome includes:

18 holes of golf (4 players)

Lunch

Goody bags for each player

6 drink tickets per player

Dinner reception with drinks included

This day is designed to be fun, relaxed, and meaningful—from the first tee shot to the final toast at dinner.





Event Schedule *schedule may change prior to event