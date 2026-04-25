James Doss Memorial Foundation

Hosted by

James Doss Memorial Foundation

About this event

4th Annual Golf Outing

1 Aston Oaks Dr

Miami Heights, OH 45052, USA

Foursome
$600

Foursome Registration (25 Foursomes Remaining)

Grab your team and join us on the course for a full day of golf and giving back.

Each foursome includes:

  • 18 holes of golf (4 players)
  • Lunch
  • Goody bags for each player
  • 6 drink tickets per player
  • Dinner reception with drinks included

This day is designed to be fun, relaxed, and meaningful—from the first tee shot to the final toast at dinner.


Event Schedule *schedule may change prior to event

  • 9:30 AM – Check-In Opens
  • 11:45 AM – Opening Remarks
  • 12:00 PM – Shotgun Tee-Off
  • 5:00 PM – Bar Opens & Celebration Opens
  • 6:30 PM – Dinner Served
Dinner & Celebration Ticket
$40

Not a golfer? Come for the best part of the day.

Join us after the round for a fun, laid-back evening filled with great food, drinks, and plenty of FUNdraising. Whether you’re cheering on a golfer, coming with friends, or just want to support a meaningful cause, this is where the celebration happens.

This ticket includes:

  • Dinner
  • Drinks
  • Dessert
  • Access to raffles, games, and after-round FUNdraising

Come ready to eat, connect, and be part of something bigger than a day on the course.


Event Schedule *schedule may change prior to event

  • 9:30 AM – Check-In Opens
  • 11:45 AM – Opening Remarks
  • 12:00 PM – Shotgun Tee-Off
  • 5:00 PM – Bar Opens & Celebration Opens
  • 6:30 PM – Dinner Served
Event Sponsor (1)
$5,000

Event Sponsor (1 Available)

Our premier sponsorship level with the highest visibility throughout the entire event.


Includes:

  • (2) Foursomes (8 golfers total)
  • (8) Dinner tickets for additional dinner guests
  • Logo featured prominently on event banner, 5 hole signs and on tables at banquet dinner
  • Recognition on our website and social media platforms
  • Special recognition during opening remarks and banquet dinner
Golf Sponsor (4)
$2,000

Golf Sponsor (4 Available)

A great way to be front and center on the course while supporting a meaningful cause.


Includes:

  • (1) Foursome (4 golfers total)
  • (4) Dinner tickets for additional dinner guests
  • Logo featured on event banner and 3 hole signs
  • Recognition on our website and social media platforms
  • Special recognition during opening remarks and banquet dinner
Banquet Dinner Sponsor (3)
$1,000

Dinner Sponsor (3 Available)

Help us host a meaningful evening where stories are shared and impact is felt.


Includes:

  • (2) Dinner tickets
  • Recognition on social media
  • Signage displayed on dinner tables
  • Recognition during banquet dinner
Lunch Sponsor (3)
$500

Lunch Sponsor (3 Available)

Be part of kicking off the day as golfers arrive and gather before hitting the course.


Includes:

  • Recognition on social media
  • Special recognition during opening remarks
  • Signage displayed at check-in/lunch area
Hole Sponsor (18)
$300

Hole Sponsor

Each hole on the course will feature a child who has passed away from Congenital Heart Disease creating a meaningful experience as golfers move through the day.


Includes:

  • Custom hole sign featuring an angel honored in memory with sponsors name

If you would like to submit an angel to be featured with your sponsorship, please email [email protected] after completing your purchase.

Cart Sponsor (72)
$100

Cart Sponsor

Our golf carts will highlight the faces of children impacted by Congenital Heart Disease, serving as a reminder of the strength and stories behind our mission.


Includes:

  • Placement of sign on golf carts with a photo of a child impacted by CHD

If you would like to submit a child to be featured with your sponsorship, please email [email protected] after completing your purchase.

Add a donation for James Doss Memorial Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!