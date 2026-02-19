4th Annual HBCU College Fair Fundraising Gala

About this event
Our special early pricing for those who commit early to supporting the HBCU College & Career Pipeline. Secure your seat at a reduced rate while investing in student opportunity and access.
Reserved Table for 8. Our special early pricing for those who commit early to supporting the HBCU College & Career Pipeline. Secure your seat at a reduced rate while investing in student opportunity and access.
Our final ticket tier honoring the enduring legacy of HBCUs and community impact. This rate reflects your continued commitment to sustaining educational excellence and opportunity.
Reserved table for 8. Our final ticket tier honoring the enduring legacy of HBCUs and community impact. This rate reflects your continued commitment to sustaining educational excellence and opportunity.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!