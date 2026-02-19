CORE Community Coalition, Inc.

Hosted by

CORE Community Coalition, Inc.

About this event

4th Annual HBCU College Fair Fundraising Gala

1800 E Marion St

Shelby, NC 28152, USA

Scholars Ticket (Early)
$50
Available until Jan 11

Our special early pricing for those who commit early to supporting the HBCU College & Career Pipeline. Secure your seat at a reduced rate while investing in student opportunity and access.

Scholars Table (Early)
$400
Available until Jan 11
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved Table for 8. Our special early pricing for those who commit early to supporting the HBCU College & Career Pipeline. Secure your seat at a reduced rate while investing in student opportunity and access.

Legacy Ticket
$75

Our final ticket tier honoring the enduring legacy of HBCUs and community impact. This rate reflects your continued commitment to sustaining educational excellence and opportunity.

Legacy Table
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table for 8. Our final ticket tier honoring the enduring legacy of HBCUs and community impact. This rate reflects your continued commitment to sustaining educational excellence and opportunity.

Add a donation for CORE Community Coalition, Inc.

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