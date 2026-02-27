4th Annual NEFRAF Golf Tournament

About this event
Enjoy a day of golf and dinner with three of your best friends!
Includes: Tee sign, name of company displayed on signage the day of the event, a gift bag, a Pin Flag, swag, a foursome entry for golf, and dinner.
Includes: Tee sign, name of company displayed on signage day of the event, a foursome entry for golf, swag, and dinner.
Includes: Tee sign, name of company displayed on signage the day of the event, and a Pin Flag.
$
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