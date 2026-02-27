Community Foundation Of North Central Massachusetts Inc

Hosted by

Community Foundation Of North Central Massachusetts Inc

About this event

4th Annual NEFRAF Golf Tournament

40 Scales Ln

Townsend, MA 01469, USA

Standard Foursome
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy a day of golf and dinner with three of your best friends!

Gold Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes: Tee sign, name of company displayed on signage the day of the event, a gift bag, a Pin Flag, swag, a foursome entry for golf, and dinner.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes: Tee sign, name of company displayed on signage day of the event, a foursome entry for golf, swag, and dinner.

Event Sponsor
$500
Available until Jun 1

Includes: Tee sign, name of company displayed on signage the day of the event, and a Pin Flag.

Add a donation for Community Foundation Of North Central Massachusetts Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!