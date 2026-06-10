4th Annual RMF Summit

🎟️ EARLY BIRD ALL-ACCESS PASS





"Limited Early Bird Pricing – Save Before Rates Increase."





Join us for the 4th Annual Radio, Music & Film Summit and experience an unforgettable weekend where entertainment, education, networking, and celebration come together under one roof.





Your Early Bird All-Access Pass Includes:

🎭 Masquerade Red Carpet Walk

Step onto the red carpet and make your grand entrance alongside industry professionals, creatives, artists, and special guests.





🏆 Honor's Night Gala & Seated Dinner

Enjoy an elegant evening of recognition, entertainment, networking, and celebration as we honor outstanding individuals in Radio, Music, and Film.





🎤 Kick-Off Concert & Meet & Greet

Connect with artists, speakers, industry leaders, and fellow attendees while enjoying live entertainment.





🎬 Educational Workshops & Industry Panels

Gain valuable insight from professionals across radio, music, film, media, entrepreneurship, and entertainment.





🤝 Brand Activations

Discover products, services, resources, giveaways, and opportunities from participating sponsors and partners.





🎁 Official RMF Summit Swag Bag

Receive exclusive gifts and promotional items from the Summit and participating sponsors.





🌟 Networking Opportunities

Meet industry professionals, media outlets, filmmakers, artists, entrepreneurs, content creators, and decision-makers from across the country.





📅 August 21-22, 2026

📍 Atlanta Airport Marriott

One Industry. All Genres. One Frame – United We Elevate!

Early Bird All-Access Passes are limited.

Secure your ticket today and experience the Summit from the red carpet to the gala.

www.rmfalliance.com





RMF MEGA SUMMIT

PARTICIPANT WAIVER, RELEASE OF LIABILITY, AND MEDIA CONSENT AGREEMENT





By registering for, attending, participating in, exhibiting at, sponsoring, performing at, volunteering for, or otherwise participating in the RMF Mega Summit and its related activities (collectively, the "Event"), I acknowledge and agree to the following:





ASSUMPTION OF RISKRMF MEGA SUMMIT

PARTICIPANT WAIVER, RELEASE OF LIABILITY, AND MEDIA CONSENT AGREEMENT





By registering for, attending, participating in, exhibiting at, sponsoring, performing at, volunteering for, or otherwise participating in the RMF Mega Summit and its related activities (collectively, the "Event"), I acknowledge and agree to the following:





ASSUMPTION OF RISK





I understand that participation in the Event may involve certain risks, including but not limited to personal injury, illness, property damage, theft, loss, accidents, travel-related incidents, and other unforeseen circumstances. I voluntarily assume all risks associated with my participation in the Event.





RELEASE OF LIABILITY





I hereby release, waive, discharge, and hold harmless the Radio, Music & Film Alliance of Georgia (RMF Alliance), the RMF Mega Summit, its officers, directors, employees, volunteers, sponsors, venue partners, contractors, affiliates, agents, and representatives from any and all claims, demands, damages, losses, liabilities, costs, or expenses arising from or related to my participation in the Event.





PROPERTY LOSS OR DAMAGE





I acknowledge that RMF Alliance and its affiliates are not responsible for any lost, stolen, misplaced, or damaged personal property, merchandise, equipment, exhibits, displays, vehicles, or other belongings brought to the Event.





VENDOR RESPONSIBILITY





Vendors are solely responsible for their merchandise, displays, equipment, inventory, sales transactions, tax obligations, and business operations. Vendors agree to indemnify and hold harmless RMF Alliance from any claims arising from their products, services, or activities.





MEDIA RELEASE





I grant RMF Alliance, its representatives, and authorized media partners the irrevocable right to photograph, videotape, livestream, record, and use my image, likeness, voice, name, performance, interview, and/or statements for promotional, educational, marketing, archival, and commercial purposes without compensation or further approval.





PERFORMER AGREEMENT





Artists, performers, and presenters agree that all performances and presentations shall be suitable for a professional audience. RMF Alliance reserves the right to remove or discontinue any performance deemed inappropriate, unsafe, offensive, or inconsistent with the Event's standards.





CONDUCT POLICY





RMF Alliance reserves the right to deny entry or remove any participant whose conduct is disruptive, unsafe, unlawful, abusive, threatening, discriminatory, intoxicated, or otherwise detrimental to the Event experience.





NO REFUNDS





All registrations, sponsorships, vendor fees, showcase fees, advertising purchases, and ticket purchases are non-refundable and non-transferable.





EVENT MODIFICATIONS





RMF Alliance reserves the right to modify schedules, speakers, performers, venues, activities, seating arrangements, or event programming without prior notice when necessary.





GOVERNING LAW





This Agreement shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with the laws of the State of Georgia.





ACKNOWLEDGMENT





By purchasing a ticket, registering, exhibiting, sponsoring, volunteering, performing, or otherwise participating in the RMF Mega Summit, I acknowledge that I have read, understood, and voluntarily agree to the terms of this Waiver, Release of Liability, and Media Consent Agreement.





I understand that participation in the Event may involve certain risks, including but not limited to personal injury, illness, property damage, theft, loss, accidents, travel-related incidents, and other unforeseen circumstances. I voluntarily assume all risks associated with my participation in the Event.





RELEASE OF LIABILITY

I hereby release, waive, discharge, and hold harmless the Radio, Music & Film Alliance of Georgia (RMF Alliance), the RMF Mega Summit, its officers, directors, employees, volunteers, sponsors, venue partners, contractors, affiliates, agents, and representatives from any and all claims, demands, damages, losses, liabilities, costs, or expenses arising from or related to my participation in the Event.





PROPERTY LOSS OR DAMAGE

I acknowledge that RMF Alliance and its affiliates are not responsible for any lost, stolen, misplaced, or damaged personal property, merchandise, equipment, exhibits, displays, vehicles, or other belongings brought to the Event.





VENDOR RESPONSIBILITY

Vendors are solely responsible for their merchandise, displays, equipment, inventory, sales transactions, tax obligations, and business operations. Vendors agree to indemnify and hold harmless RMF Alliance from any claims arising from their products, services, or activities.





MEDIA RELEASE

I grant RMF Alliance, its representatives, and authorized media partners the irrevocable right to photograph, videotape, livestream, record, and use my image, likeness, voice, name, performance, interview, and/or statements for promotional, educational, marketing, archival, and commercial purposes without compensation or further approval.





PERFORMER AGREEMENT

Artists, performers, and presenters agree that all performances and presentations shall be suitable for a professional audience. RMF Alliance reserves the right to remove or discontinue any performance deemed inappropriate, unsafe, offensive, or inconsistent with the Event's standards.





CONDUCT POLICY

RMF Alliance reserves the right to deny entry or remove any participant whose conduct is disruptive, unsafe, unlawful, abusive, threatening, discriminatory, intoxicated, or otherwise detrimental to the Event experience.





NO REFUNDS

All registrations, sponsorships, vendor fees, showcase fees, advertising purchases, and ticket purchases are non-refundable and non-transferable.





EVENT MODIFICATIONS

RMF Alliance reserves the right to modify schedules, speakers, performers, venues, activities, seating arrangements, or event programming without prior notice when necessary.





GOVERNING LAW

This Agreement shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with the laws of the State of Georgia.





ACKNOWLEDGMENT

By purchasing a ticket, registering, exhibiting, sponsoring, volunteering, performing, or otherwise participating in the RMF Mega Summit, I acknowledge that I have read, understood, and voluntarily agree to the terms of this Waiver, Release of Liability, and Media Consent Agreement.