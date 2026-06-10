4th Annual RMF Summit

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🎟️ EARLY BIRD ALL-ACCESS PASS
"Limited Early Bird Pricing – Save Before Rates Increase."
Join us for the 4th Annual Radio, Music & Film Summit and experience an unforgettable weekend where entertainment, education, networking, and celebration come together under one roof.
Your Early Bird All-Access Pass Includes:
🎭 Masquerade Red Carpet Walk
Step onto the red carpet and make your grand entrance alongside industry professionals, creatives, artists, and special guests.
🏆 Honor's Night Gala & Seated Dinner
Enjoy an elegant evening of recognition, entertainment, networking, and celebration as we honor outstanding individuals in Radio, Music, and Film.
🎤 Kick-Off Concert & Meet & Greet
Connect with artists, speakers, industry leaders, and fellow attendees while enjoying live entertainment.
🎬 Educational Workshops & Industry Panels
Gain valuable insight from professionals across radio, music, film, media, entrepreneurship, and entertainment.
🤝 Brand Activations
Discover products, services, resources, giveaways, and opportunities from participating sponsors and partners.
🎁 Official RMF Summit Swag Bag
Receive exclusive gifts and promotional items from the Summit and participating sponsors.
🌟 Networking Opportunities
Meet industry professionals, media outlets, filmmakers, artists, entrepreneurs, content creators, and decision-makers from across the country.
📅 August 21-22, 2026
📍 Atlanta Airport Marriott
One Industry. All Genres. One Frame – United We Elevate!
Early Bird All-Access Passes are limited.
Secure your ticket today and experience the Summit from the red carpet to the gala.
RMF MEGA SUMMIT
PARTICIPANT WAIVER, RELEASE OF LIABILITY, AND MEDIA CONSENT AGREEMENT
By registering for, attending, participating in, exhibiting at, sponsoring, performing at, volunteering for, or otherwise participating in the RMF Mega Summit and its related activities (collectively, the "Event"), I acknowledge and agree to the following:
ASSUMPTION OF RISKRMF MEGA SUMMIT
PARTICIPANT WAIVER, RELEASE OF LIABILITY, AND MEDIA CONSENT AGREEMENT
By registering for, attending, participating in, exhibiting at, sponsoring, performing at, volunteering for, or otherwise participating in the RMF Mega Summit and its related activities (collectively, the "Event"), I acknowledge and agree to the following:
ASSUMPTION OF RISK
I understand that participation in the Event may involve certain risks, including but not limited to personal injury, illness, property damage, theft, loss, accidents, travel-related incidents, and other unforeseen circumstances. I voluntarily assume all risks associated with my participation in the Event.
RELEASE OF LIABILITY
I hereby release, waive, discharge, and hold harmless the Radio, Music & Film Alliance of Georgia (RMF Alliance), the RMF Mega Summit, its officers, directors, employees, volunteers, sponsors, venue partners, contractors, affiliates, agents, and representatives from any and all claims, demands, damages, losses, liabilities, costs, or expenses arising from or related to my participation in the Event.
PROPERTY LOSS OR DAMAGE
I acknowledge that RMF Alliance and its affiliates are not responsible for any lost, stolen, misplaced, or damaged personal property, merchandise, equipment, exhibits, displays, vehicles, or other belongings brought to the Event.
VENDOR RESPONSIBILITY
Vendors are solely responsible for their merchandise, displays, equipment, inventory, sales transactions, tax obligations, and business operations. Vendors agree to indemnify and hold harmless RMF Alliance from any claims arising from their products, services, or activities.
MEDIA RELEASE
I grant RMF Alliance, its representatives, and authorized media partners the irrevocable right to photograph, videotape, livestream, record, and use my image, likeness, voice, name, performance, interview, and/or statements for promotional, educational, marketing, archival, and commercial purposes without compensation or further approval.
PERFORMER AGREEMENT
Artists, performers, and presenters agree that all performances and presentations shall be suitable for a professional audience. RMF Alliance reserves the right to remove or discontinue any performance deemed inappropriate, unsafe, offensive, or inconsistent with the Event's standards.
CONDUCT POLICY
RMF Alliance reserves the right to deny entry or remove any participant whose conduct is disruptive, unsafe, unlawful, abusive, threatening, discriminatory, intoxicated, or otherwise detrimental to the Event experience.
NO REFUNDS
All registrations, sponsorships, vendor fees, showcase fees, advertising purchases, and ticket purchases are non-refundable and non-transferable.
EVENT MODIFICATIONS
RMF Alliance reserves the right to modify schedules, speakers, performers, venues, activities, seating arrangements, or event programming without prior notice when necessary.
GOVERNING LAW
This Agreement shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with the laws of the State of Georgia.
ACKNOWLEDGMENT
By purchasing a ticket, registering, exhibiting, sponsoring, volunteering, performing, or otherwise participating in the RMF Mega Summit, I acknowledge that I have read, understood, and voluntarily agree to the terms of this Waiver, Release of Liability, and Media Consent Agreement.
I understand that participation in the Event may involve certain risks, including but not limited to personal injury, illness, property damage, theft, loss, accidents, travel-related incidents, and other unforeseen circumstances. I voluntarily assume all risks associated with my participation in the Event.
RELEASE OF LIABILITY
I hereby release, waive, discharge, and hold harmless the Radio, Music & Film Alliance of Georgia (RMF Alliance), the RMF Mega Summit, its officers, directors, employees, volunteers, sponsors, venue partners, contractors, affiliates, agents, and representatives from any and all claims, demands, damages, losses, liabilities, costs, or expenses arising from or related to my participation in the Event.
PROPERTY LOSS OR DAMAGE
I acknowledge that RMF Alliance and its affiliates are not responsible for any lost, stolen, misplaced, or damaged personal property, merchandise, equipment, exhibits, displays, vehicles, or other belongings brought to the Event.
VENDOR RESPONSIBILITY
Vendors are solely responsible for their merchandise, displays, equipment, inventory, sales transactions, tax obligations, and business operations. Vendors agree to indemnify and hold harmless RMF Alliance from any claims arising from their products, services, or activities.
MEDIA RELEASE
I grant RMF Alliance, its representatives, and authorized media partners the irrevocable right to photograph, videotape, livestream, record, and use my image, likeness, voice, name, performance, interview, and/or statements for promotional, educational, marketing, archival, and commercial purposes without compensation or further approval.
PERFORMER AGREEMENT
Artists, performers, and presenters agree that all performances and presentations shall be suitable for a professional audience. RMF Alliance reserves the right to remove or discontinue any performance deemed inappropriate, unsafe, offensive, or inconsistent with the Event's standards.
CONDUCT POLICY
RMF Alliance reserves the right to deny entry or remove any participant whose conduct is disruptive, unsafe, unlawful, abusive, threatening, discriminatory, intoxicated, or otherwise detrimental to the Event experience.
NO REFUNDS
All registrations, sponsorships, vendor fees, showcase fees, advertising purchases, and ticket purchases are non-refundable and non-transferable.
EVENT MODIFICATIONS
RMF Alliance reserves the right to modify schedules, speakers, performers, venues, activities, seating arrangements, or event programming without prior notice when necessary.
GOVERNING LAW
This Agreement shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with the laws of the State of Georgia.
ACKNOWLEDGMENT
By purchasing a ticket, registering, exhibiting, sponsoring, volunteering, performing, or otherwise participating in the RMF Mega Summit, I acknowledge that I have read, understood, and voluntarily agree to the terms of this Waiver, Release of Liability, and Media Consent Agreement.
ARTIST SHOWCASE ADD-ON
You must be a registered Summit attendee to purchase an Artist Showcase performance slot.
The Artist Showcase includes a 5-minute clean performance during the prestigious Honors Night Seated Dinner Gala on Saturday, August 22, 2026.
All selected artists are required to submit their performance track (show tape) no later than August 1st, 2026 to email [email protected]
Failure to submit your show tape by the deadline will result in the forfeiture of your performance slot without refund.
Artist Showcase Includes:
✨ 5 -Minute Live Performance
✨ Group: Each member must be a registered attendee to perform
✨ Promotion Announcement
✨ Performance During Honors Night Gala
✨ Exposure to Industry Professionals and Attendees
✨ Opportunity to Perform on the RMF Summit Stage
Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
This version gives it a more professional, industry-event feel while clearly stating the requirements and deadline.
All sales are non-refundable and non-transferable.
Increase your brand visibility by adding your company logo to the official RMF Summit Red Carpet Step & Repeat Banner. Your logo will be displayed on the backdrop featured in red carpet photos, interviews, Honor's Program and media coverage throughout the event.
Cost: $100
Submission Requirements:
Important: Logos not received by the submission deadline may not be included on the banner. It is the purchaser's responsibility to ensure that the logo is submitted in the required format and resolution.
All sales are non-refundable and non-transferable.
VENDOR SPACE
Showcase your products, services, brand, or organization at the 4th Annual RMF Mega Summit on Saturday, August 22, 2026.
Each vendor space includes:
• One (1) 6-foot vendor table
• Two (2) chairs
• Vendor wristbands for booth personnel
Vendor Setup:
Saturday, August 22, 2026
Setup begins at 8:30 AM
All vendors must be fully set up and ready for business no later than 11:30 AM, as the event opens to the public at 12:00 Noon.
Vending Hours:
12:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Vendor wristbands provide access to the vendor area only.
If you wish to attend Summit sessions, panels, networking events, the Red Carpet Masquerade, Honors Night Gala, or any other Summit activities, you must purchase a registered attendee ticket separately.
Vendors are expected to remain open and operational during official vending hours.
Vendor spaces are non-refundable and non-transferable.
Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Only two vendors of their kind will be allowed.
RMF MEGA SUMMIT
PARTICIPANT WAIVER, RELEASE OF LIABILITY, AND MEDIA CONSENT AGREEMENT
By registering for, attending, participating in, exhibiting at, sponsoring, performing at, volunteering for, or otherwise participating in the RMF Mega Summit and its related activities (collectively, the "Event"), I acknowledge and agree to the following:
ASSUMPTION OF RISKRMF MEGA SUMMIT
PARTICIPANT WAIVER, RELEASE OF LIABILITY, AND MEDIA CONSENT AGREEMENT
By registering for, attending, participating in, exhibiting at, sponsoring, performing at, volunteering for, or otherwise participating in the RMF Mega Summit and its related activities (collectively, the "Event"), I acknowledge and agree to the following:
ASSUMPTION OF RISK
I understand that participation in the Event may involve certain risks, including but not limited to personal injury, illness, property damage, theft, loss, accidents, travel-related incidents, and other unforeseen circumstances. I voluntarily assume all risks associated with my participation in the Event.
RELEASE OF LIABILITY
I hereby release, waive, discharge, and hold harmless the Radio, Music & Film Alliance of Georgia (RMF Alliance), the RMF Mega Summit, its officers, directors, employees, volunteers, sponsors, venue partners, contractors, affiliates, agents, and representatives from any and all claims, demands, damages, losses, liabilities, costs, or expenses arising from or related to my participation in the Event.
PROPERTY LOSS OR DAMAGE
I acknowledge that RMF Alliance and its affiliates are not responsible for any lost, stolen, misplaced, or damaged personal property, merchandise, equipment, exhibits, displays, vehicles, or other belongings brought to the Event.
VENDOR RESPONSIBILITY
Vendors are solely responsible for their merchandise, displays, equipment, inventory, sales transactions, tax obligations, and business operations. Vendors agree to indemnify and hold harmless RMF Alliance from any claims arising from their products, services, or activities.
MEDIA RELEASE
I grant RMF Alliance, its representatives, and authorized media partners the irrevocable right to photograph, videotape, livestream, record, and use my image, likeness, voice, name, performance, interview, and/or statements for promotional, educational, marketing, archival, and commercial purposes without compensation or further approval.
PERFORMER AGREEMENT
Artists, performers, and presenters agree that all performances and presentations shall be suitable for a professional audience. RMF Alliance reserves the right to remove or discontinue any performance deemed inappropriate, unsafe, offensive, or inconsistent with the Event's standards.
CONDUCT POLICY
RMF Alliance reserves the right to deny entry or remove any participant whose conduct is disruptive, unsafe, unlawful, abusive, threatening, discriminatory, intoxicated, or otherwise detrimental to the Event experience.
NO REFUNDS
All registrations, sponsorships, vendor fees, showcase fees, advertising purchases, and ticket purchases are non-refundable and non-transferable.
EVENT MODIFICATIONS
RMF Alliance reserves the right to modify schedules, speakers, performers, venues, activities, seating arrangements, or event programming without prior notice when necessary.
GOVERNING LAW
This Agreement shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with the laws of the State of Georgia.
ACKNOWLEDGMENT
By purchasing a ticket, registering, exhibiting, sponsoring, volunteering, performing, or otherwise participating in the RMF Mega Summit, I acknowledge that I have read, understood, and voluntarily agree to the terms of this Waiver, Release of Liability, and Media Consent Agreement.
I understand that participation in the Event may involve certain risks, including but not limited to personal injury, illness, property damage, theft, loss, accidents, travel-related incidents, and other unforeseen circumstances. I voluntarily assume all risks associated with my participation in the Event.
RELEASE OF LIABILITY
I hereby release, waive, discharge, and hold harmless the Radio, Music & Film Alliance of Georgia (RMF Alliance), the RMF Mega Summit, its officers, directors, employees, volunteers, sponsors, venue partners, contractors, affiliates, agents, and representatives from any and all claims, demands, damages, losses, liabilities, costs, or expenses arising from or related to my participation in the Event.
PROPERTY LOSS OR DAMAGE
I acknowledge that RMF Alliance and its affiliates are not responsible for any lost, stolen, misplaced, or damaged personal property, merchandise, equipment, exhibits, displays, vehicles, or other belongings brought to the Event.
VENDOR RESPONSIBILITY
Vendors are solely responsible for their merchandise, displays, equipment, inventory, sales transactions, tax obligations, and business operations. Vendors agree to indemnify and hold harmless RMF Alliance from any claims arising from their products, services, or activities.
MEDIA RELEASE
I grant RMF Alliance, its representatives, and authorized media partners the irrevocable right to photograph, videotape, livestream, record, and use my image, likeness, voice, name, performance, interview, and/or statements for promotional, educational, marketing, archival, and commercial purposes without compensation or further approval.
PERFORMER AGREEMENT
Artists, performers, and presenters agree that all performances and presentations shall be suitable for a professional audience. RMF Alliance reserves the right to remove or discontinue any performance deemed inappropriate, unsafe, offensive, or inconsistent with the Event's standards.
CONDUCT POLICY
RMF Alliance reserves the right to deny entry or remove any participant whose conduct is disruptive, unsafe, unlawful, abusive, threatening, discriminatory, intoxicated, or otherwise detrimental to the Event experience.
NO REFUNDS
All registrations, sponsorships, vendor fees, showcase fees, advertising purchases, and ticket purchases are non-refundable and non-transferable.
EVENT MODIFICATIONS
RMF Alliance reserves the right to modify schedules, speakers, performers, venues, activities, seating arrangements, or event programming without prior notice when necessary.
GOVERNING LAW
This Agreement shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with the laws of the State of Georgia.
ACKNOWLEDGMENT
By purchasing a ticket, registering, exhibiting, sponsoring, volunteering, performing, or otherwise participating in the RMF Mega Summit, I acknowledge that I have read, understood, and voluntarily agree to the terms of this Waiver, Release of Liability, and Media Consent Agreement.
MEDIA REGISTRATION
Qualified media outlets, journalists, photographers, videographers, bloggers, podcasters, radio personalities, and content creators are invited to apply for media credentials for the 4th Annual RMF Mega Summit.
Media registration is complimentary; however, all media representatives wishing to attend the Honors Night Seated Dinner Gala must purchase a separate Gala ticket.
MEDIA SETUP
Saturday, August 22, 2026
Setup Time: 8:30 AM – 11:30 AM
All media personnel must be checked in and set up no later than 11:30 AM. The Summit opens to the public at 12:00 Noon.
MEDIA ACCESS INCLUDES:
✨ Access to the RMF Summit Kick-Off Event on Friday, August 21, 2026
✨ Access to Saturday Workshops and Educational Sessions
✨ Access to Summit Networking Opportunities
✨ Opportunities to Conduct Interviews and Capture Event Coverage
✨ Access to Designated Media Areas
✨ Official Red Carpet Coverage Access for the Red Carpet Masquerade Walk and Honors Night Gala
✨ Placement on the Official Red Carpet for Media Coverage
RED CARPET COVERAGE
All approved media representatives assigned to the red carpet must be in position no later than 6:45 PM for coverage of the Red Carpet Masquerade Walk and Honors Night Gala.
MEDIA APPROVAL PROCESS
Media credentials are subject to approval by RMF Summit Management. Submission of a media registration application does not guarantee approval.
Approved media representatives will receive confirmation and event instructions via email from a member of the RMF Media Team.
Media credentials are non-transferable and are issued solely for approved media purposes.
Please Note: Complimentary media registration does not include admission to the Honors Night Seated Dinner Gala.
Media representatives wishing to attend the Gala Dinner and Awards Presentation must purchase a separate Gala ticket.
RMF Summit Management reserves the right to approve, deny, or revoke media credentials at its discretion.
RMF MEGA SUMMIT
PARTICIPANT WAIVER, RELEASE OF LIABILITY, AND MEDIA CONSENT AGREEMENT
By registering for, attending, participating in, exhibiting at, sponsoring, performing at, volunteering for, or otherwise participating in the RMF Mega Summit and its related activities (collectively, the "Event"), I acknowledge and agree to the following:
ASSUMPTION OF RISKRMF MEGA SUMMIT
PARTICIPANT WAIVER, RELEASE OF LIABILITY, AND MEDIA CONSENT AGREEMENT
By registering for, attending, participating in, exhibiting at, sponsoring, performing at, volunteering for, or otherwise participating in the RMF Mega Summit and its related activities (collectively, the "Event"), I acknowledge and agree to the following:
ASSUMPTION OF RISK
I understand that participation in the Event may involve certain risks, including but not limited to personal injury, illness, property damage, theft, loss, accidents, travel-related incidents, and other unforeseen circumstances. I voluntarily assume all risks associated with my participation in the Event.
RELEASE OF LIABILITY
I hereby release, waive, discharge, and hold harmless the Radio, Music & Film Alliance of Georgia (RMF Alliance), the RMF Mega Summit, its officers, directors, employees, volunteers, sponsors, venue partners, contractors, affiliates, agents, and representatives from any and all claims, demands, damages, losses, liabilities, costs, or expenses arising from or related to my participation in the Event.
PROPERTY LOSS OR DAMAGE
I acknowledge that RMF Alliance and its affiliates are not responsible for any lost, stolen, misplaced, or damaged personal property, merchandise, equipment, exhibits, displays, vehicles, or other belongings brought to the Event.
VENDOR RESPONSIBILITY
Vendors are solely responsible for their merchandise, displays, equipment, inventory, sales transactions, tax obligations, and business operations. Vendors agree to indemnify and hold harmless RMF Alliance from any claims arising from their products, services, or activities.
MEDIA RELEASE
I grant RMF Alliance, its representatives, and authorized media partners the irrevocable right to photograph, videotape, livestream, record, and use my image, likeness, voice, name, performance, interview, and/or statements for promotional, educational, marketing, archival, and commercial purposes without compensation or further approval.
PERFORMER AGREEMENT
Artists, performers, and presenters agree that all performances and presentations shall be suitable for a professional audience. RMF Alliance reserves the right to remove or discontinue any performance deemed inappropriate, unsafe, offensive, or inconsistent with the Event's standards.
CONDUCT POLICY
RMF Alliance reserves the right to deny entry or remove any participant whose conduct is disruptive, unsafe, unlawful, abusive, threatening, discriminatory, intoxicated, or otherwise detrimental to the Event experience.
NO REFUNDS
All registrations, sponsorships, vendor fees, showcase fees, advertising purchases, and ticket purchases are non-refundable and non-transferable.
EVENT MODIFICATIONS
RMF Alliance reserves the right to modify schedules, speakers, performers, venues, activities, seating arrangements, or event programming without prior notice when necessary.
GOVERNING LAW
This Agreement shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with the laws of the State of Georgia.
ACKNOWLEDGMENT
By purchasing a ticket, registering, exhibiting, sponsoring, volunteering, performing, or otherwise participating in the RMF Mega Summit, I acknowledge that I have read, understood, and voluntarily agree to the terms of this Waiver, Release of Liability, and Media Consent Agreement.
I understand that participation in the Event may involve certain risks, including but not limited to personal injury, illness, property damage, theft, loss, accidents, travel-related incidents, and other unforeseen circumstances. I voluntarily assume all risks associated with my participation in the Event.
RELEASE OF LIABILITY
I hereby release, waive, discharge, and hold harmless the Radio, Music & Film Alliance of Georgia (RMF Alliance), the RMF Mega Summit, its officers, directors, employees, volunteers, sponsors, venue partners, contractors, affiliates, agents, and representatives from any and all claims, demands, damages, losses, liabilities, costs, or expenses arising from or related to my participation in the Event.
PROPERTY LOSS OR DAMAGE
I acknowledge that RMF Alliance and its affiliates are not responsible for any lost, stolen, misplaced, or damaged personal property, merchandise, equipment, exhibits, displays, vehicles, or other belongings brought to the Event.
VENDOR RESPONSIBILITY
Vendors are solely responsible for their merchandise, displays, equipment, inventory, sales transactions, tax obligations, and business operations. Vendors agree to indemnify and hold harmless RMF Alliance from any claims arising from their products, services, or activities.
MEDIA RELEASE
I grant RMF Alliance, its representatives, and authorized media partners the irrevocable right to photograph, videotape, livestream, record, and use my image, likeness, voice, name, performance, interview, and/or statements for promotional, educational, marketing, archival, and commercial purposes without compensation or further approval.
PERFORMER AGREEMENT
Artists, performers, and presenters agree that all performances and presentations shall be suitable for a professional audience. RMF Alliance reserves the right to remove or discontinue any performance deemed inappropriate, unsafe, offensive, or inconsistent with the Event's standards.
CONDUCT POLICY
RMF Alliance reserves the right to deny entry or remove any participant whose conduct is disruptive, unsafe, unlawful, abusive, threatening, discriminatory, intoxicated, or otherwise detrimental to the Event experience.
NO REFUNDS
All registrations, sponsorships, vendor fees, showcase fees, advertising purchases, and ticket purchases are non-refundable and non-transferable.
EVENT MODIFICATIONS
RMF Alliance reserves the right to modify schedules, speakers, performers, venues, activities, seating arrangements, or event programming without prior notice when necessary.
GOVERNING LAW
This Agreement shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with the laws of the State of Georgia.
ACKNOWLEDGMENT
By purchasing a ticket, registering, exhibiting, sponsoring, volunteering, performing, or otherwise participating in the RMF Mega Summit, I acknowledge that I have read, understood, and voluntarily agree to the terms of this Waiver, Release of Liability, and Media Consent Agreement.
COMMUNITY SUPPORT SPONSOR
Support the 4th Annual RMF Mega Summit and demonstrate your commitment to the growth and advancement of the entertainment industry.
Sponsor Benefits Include:
✨ Company Logo Placement on the RMF Summit Website
✨ Company Name Listed in the Honors Night Gala Program
✨ Company Logo Placement on the Official Red Carpet Step & Repeat Banner
✨ Two (2) All Access VIP Summit Registrations
✨ Reserved Seating for Two (2) at the Honors Night Gala Dinner
✨ Recognition as an Official Community Support Sponsor
✨ Social Media Sponsor Recognition
All sponsorships are non-refundable and non-transferable.
SILVER SPONSOR – $750
Take your brand exposure to the next level while supporting the growth of the entertainment industry through the RMF Mega Summit.
Sponsor Benefits Include:
✨ Award Presented in Your Company's Name During the Honors Night Gala
✨ Company Logo and Website Link Placement on the RMF Summit Website
✨ Company Logo Placement on the Official Red Carpet Step & Repeat Banner
✨ Company Logo Placement in the Honors Night Gala Program
✨ One (1) Vendor Space on Saturday, August 22, 2026
✨ Six (6) All Access VIP Summit Registrations
✨ One (1) Night Hotel Accommodation (King or Double Occupancy)
✨ Reserved Seating for Six (6) at the Honors Night Gala Dinner
✨ Recognition as an Official RMF Mega Summit Sponsor
All sponsorships are non-refundable and non-transferable.
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