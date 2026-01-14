Grieg Lodge Scholarship Fund

Hosted by

Grieg Lodge Scholarship Fund

About this event

50th ANNIVERSARY COOKBOOK

111 NE 11th Ave

Portland, OR 97232, USA

GLSF COOKBOOK item
GLSF COOKBOOK item
GLSF COOKBOOK item
GLSF COOKBOOK
$20
Available until May 17

SPECIAL: PRE-ORDER Pricing!

Save $5.00 off! (Regularly $25.00)

SHIPPING/MAILING Fee (per cookbook)
$7

LOCAL PICKUP is encouraged however ON REQUEST we will mail your cookbook however we do need to charge for this service.


This fee covers cost of shipping PER COOKBOOK within the United States .


Example: if you order quantity of (3) cookbooks to mail please include quantity of (3) mailings as well


We will contact you to coordinate mailing instructions for shipment.

Add a donation for Grieg Lodge Scholarship Fund

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!