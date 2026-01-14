50th ANNIVERSARY COOKBOOK

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SPECIAL: PRE-ORDER Pricing!
Save $5.00 off! (Regularly $25.00)
LOCAL PICKUP is encouraged however ON REQUEST we will mail your cookbook however we do need to charge for this service.
This fee covers cost of shipping PER COOKBOOK within the United States .
Example: if you order quantity of (3) cookbooks to mail please include quantity of (3) mailings as well
We will contact you to coordinate mailing instructions for shipment.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!