Hosted by

Open Door Worship Center

About this event

5·15·30 Commemorative Journal — Reserve Your Placement

Back Cover (Exterior)
$200

Exterior back cover placement. A highly visible space reserved for one.

Inside Back Cover
$175

Interior placement facing the back cover. Reserved for one.

Full Page
$150

A full page to share your tribute, congratulations, or advertisement.

Half Page
$75

A half page to share your tribute, congratulations, or advertisement.

Quarter Page
$50

A quarter page to share your tribute, congratulations, or advertisement.

General Donation
Pay what you can

Would you like to support the celebration without purchasing a placement? Submit a contribution of your choice.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!