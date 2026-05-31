5·15·30 Commemorative Journal — Reserve Your Placement

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About this event
Exterior back cover placement. A highly visible space reserved for one.
Interior placement facing the back cover. Reserved for one.
A full page to share your tribute, congratulations, or advertisement.
A half page to share your tribute, congratulations, or advertisement.
A quarter page to share your tribute, congratulations, or advertisement.
Would you like to support the celebration without purchasing a placement? Submit a contribution of your choice.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!