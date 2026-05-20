Hosted by

Open Door Worship Center

About this event

5.15.30 Gala Honoring Rev. Dr. Frances Snelling Teabout

122 Moonachie Ave

Moonachie, NJ 07074, USA

Adult
$200

Note: This platform will prompt an optional tip at checkout, this is not required. You are welcome to contribute or set it to $0. The choice is yours.


Secure your seat for an elegant evening of honor and celebration.

Child
$75

For our youngest guests, ages 10 and under.

Table
$1,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Note: This platform will prompt an optional tip at checkout, this is not required. You are welcome to contribute or set it to $0. The choice is yours.


Celebrate together — reserve a table for your family, friends, or organization.

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