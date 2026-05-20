5.15.30 Gala Honoring Rev. Dr. Frances Snelling Teabout

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About this event
Note: This platform will prompt an optional tip at checkout, this is not required. You are welcome to contribute or set it to $0. The choice is yours.
Secure your seat for an elegant evening of honor and celebration.
For our youngest guests, ages 10 and under.
Note: This platform will prompt an optional tip at checkout, this is not required. You are welcome to contribute or set it to $0. The choice is yours.
Celebrate together — reserve a table for your family, friends, or organization.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!