Pistakee Palooza Silent Auction

CSS@P's 10-Week Unlimited Sailing Camp item
CSS@P's 10-Week Unlimited Sailing Camp
$1,500

Starting bid

Value of over $3000! If your child (ages 8-17) would like to participate throughout the summer, you can register them for the whole summer at a significant discount! They may participate in a total of ten weeks of sailing camp. That is equal to 48 days of your choosing of any sailing classes offered here at CSS@P. Also included is our two-week instructor training course for any eligible students!
CSS@P's 5-Week Unlimited Sailing Camp item
CSS@P's 5-Week Unlimited Sailing Camp
$900

Starting bid

Value of over $1800! If your child (ages 8-17) would like to participate throughout the summer, you can register them for half of the summer at a significant discount! They may participate in a total of five weeks of sailing camp. That is equal to 24 days of your choosing of any sailing classes offered here at CSS@P.
CSS@P's Beginner/Advanced Sailing Camp item
CSS@P's Beginner/Advanced Sailing Camp
$400

Starting bid

Over $800 value! This item can be used for one week of Sailing Camp in our Beginner or Advanced class for two students, or two weeks for one student! This course runs from 9am to 4pm, Monday through Friday. Ages 8-17.
CSS@P's Adult Learn to Sail Course for Two Adults item
CSS@P's Adult Learn to Sail Course for Two Adults
$230

Starting bid

Over $450 value! Four days of beginner sailing lessons for any two people over the age of 17. This class runs on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30-8pm. That's 10 total hours of sailing instruction for a great price! Grab your best friend or significant other and get out on the water next summer!
CSS@P's Kindersail Course item
CSS@P's Kindersail Course
$75

Starting bid

$160 value! You can spend Monday evenings from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with them at the Community Sailing School @ Pistakee. This introductory sailing course is meant to provide them with a fun and positive learning experience for kids 4-7 years old!
CSS@P's Wednesday Night Dinghy Racing 10-Week Punch Card item
CSS@P's Wednesday Night Dinghy Racing 10-Week Punch Card
$100

Starting bid

$250 value! This is for all of you experienced CSS@P Sailors. We are offering an opportunity to save big on a whole summer of Wednesday Night Dinghy Races that are held every week, all summer long!
CSS@P's Wednesday Night Dinghy Racing 5-Week Punch Card item
CSS@P's Wednesday Night Dinghy Racing 5-Week Punch Card
$60

Starting bid

$125 value! This is for all of you experienced CSS@P Sailors. We are offering an opportunity to save big on half of a season's worth of Wednesday Night Dinghy Races that are held every week, all summer long!
CSS@P's Wednesday Night Dinghy Racing 3-Week Punch Card item
CSS@P's Wednesday Night Dinghy Racing 3-Week Punch Card
$35

Starting bid

$75 value! This is for all of you experienced CSS@P Sailors. We are offering an opportunity to save big on three weeks worth of Wednesday Night Dinghy Races that are held every week, all summer long!
7-Day Stay at The Urris Hillside Cottage item
7-Day Stay at The Urris Hillside Cottage
$700

Starting bid

Value of over $1000! Explore Ireland while enjoying a 7 day (6 nights) stay at The Urris Hillside Cottage: a stunning 3 bed, 2 bath home (sleeps 7) in the beautifully rugged Inishowen coastline, located in the greenery of County Donegal in the north of Ireland. Spend a week in this enchanted land of legends and W. B. Yeats, Guinness Draught, the Blarney Stone and Bono. Explore the quaint countryside, park yourself in a local pub, and experience the Irish culture during this most awesome of trips. The cottage is available May 11 -June 11 and September 1 - December 31. Availability is subject to change. Airfare is not included. To learn more about the house and see more pictures search the house number on VRBO - 191909
Hour Long Plane Ride Over Chain O' Lakes Region item
Hour Long Plane Ride Over Chain O' Lakes Region
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-hour flight experience in our local area in a single engine Piper aircraft. The flight will depart from Galt Airport in nearby Wonder Lake. This will be a very memorable experience that can be enjoyed by up to 3 passengers depending on weight and balance limitations of the aircraft. The pilot/owner is an FAA Certified Flight Instructor and Airline Transport Pilot with over 20,000 hours of flight experience.
Sunset Cruise on Pistakee Lake item
Sunset Cruise on Pistakee Lake
$150

Starting bid

Embark on the beautiful Lake Pistakee, aboard a 1986 Chris Craft Commander 332. This 33ft long, 12ft wide classic cruiser offers ample space for you and your guests to spend a few hours taking in the views. Enjoy a variety of snacks, as well as all the rum a sailor can drink.
Glass Tile Mosaic of The Statue of Liberty item
Glass Tile Mosaic of The Statue of Liberty
$100

Starting bid

This priceless piece by Teresa Gorzen will surely become the center of attention in one lucky bidder's home.
House Wash from Simmons Power & Soft Washing item
House Wash from Simmons Power & Soft Washing
$250

Starting bid

$650 value! It's been a long summer, and if you look at your house it'll show. Let the professional crew from Simmons Power & Soft Washing take care of all that unwanted dirt and grime buildup.
Three Hours of Yard Work item
Three Hours of Yard Work
$60

Starting bid

Don't waste your weekend cleaning up the yard... This is a certificate for three hours of yard work like raking, weeding, trimming, etc. Property must be within 15 miles of Pistakee Yacht Club.
Boat Summerize Service (Spring 2025) item
Boat Summerize Service (Spring 2025)
$100

Starting bid

$300 value! Kevin Winkiel, a former CSS@P sailing instructor and now experienced marine technician, will come to you and summerize your boat. Kevin is a certified Mercury Marine Mechanic who has performed this service for thousands of local boat owners. He can summerize anything: pontoon, PWC, bowrider, inboard, outboard, Kevin will have your boat all ready to go for the 2025 season!
Two Car Washes from Take Flight Auto item
Two Car Washes from Take Flight Auto
$70

Starting bid

$110 Value! Two car washes from Take Flight Auto in Johnsburg, IL. Take Flight Auto provides exceptional automotive detailing services and will give your ride the care it deserves!
Four Car Washes from Take Flight Auto item
Four Car Washes from Take Flight Auto
$140

Starting bid

$220 value! Four car washes from Take Flight Auto in Johnsburg, IL. Take Flight Auto provides exceptional automotive detailing services and will give your ride the care it deserves!

