Pistakee Palooza Silent Auction

Value of over $1000! Explore Ireland while enjoying a 7 day (6 nights) stay at The Urris Hillside Cottage: a stunning 3 bed, 2 bath home (sleeps 7) in the beautifully rugged Inishowen coastline, located in the greenery of County Donegal in the north of Ireland. Spend a week in this enchanted land of legends and W. B. Yeats, Guinness Draught, the Blarney Stone and Bono. Explore the quaint countryside, park yourself in a local pub, and experience the Irish culture during this most awesome of trips. The cottage is available May 11 -June 11 and September 1 - December 31. Availability is subject to change. Airfare is not included. To learn more about the house and see more pictures search the house number on VRBO - 191909

Value of over $1000! Explore Ireland while enjoying a 7 day (6 nights) stay at The Urris Hillside Cottage: a stunning 3 bed, 2 bath home (sleeps 7) in the beautifully rugged Inishowen coastline, located in the greenery of County Donegal in the north of Ireland. Spend a week in this enchanted land of legends and W. B. Yeats, Guinness Draught, the Blarney Stone and Bono. Explore the quaint countryside, park yourself in a local pub, and experience the Irish culture during this most awesome of trips. The cottage is available May 11 -June 11 and September 1 - December 31. Availability is subject to change. Airfare is not included. To learn more about the house and see more pictures search the house number on VRBO - 191909

More details...