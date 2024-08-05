Pistakee Palooza Silent Auction

Value of over $3000! If your child (ages 8-17) would like to participate throughout the summer, you can register them for the whole summer at a significant discount! They may participate in a total of ten weeks of sailing camp. That is equal to 48 days of your choosing of any sailing classes offered here at CSS@P. Also included is our two-week instructor training course for any eligible students!
CSS@P's 5-Week Unlimited Sailing Camp
$900
Starting bid
Value of over $1800! If your child (ages 8-17) would like to participate throughout the summer, you can register them for half of the summer at a significant discount! They may participate in a total of five weeks of sailing camp. That is equal to 24 days of your choosing of any sailing classes offered here at CSS@P.
CSS@P's Beginner/Advanced Sailing Camp
$400
Starting bid
Over $800 value! This item can be used for one week of Sailing Camp in our Beginner or Advanced class for two students, or two weeks for one student!
This course runs from 9am to 4pm, Monday through Friday. Ages 8-17.
CSS@P's Adult Learn to Sail Course for Two Adults
$230
Starting bid
Over $450 value! Four days of beginner sailing lessons for any two people over the age of 17. This class runs on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30-8pm. That's 10 total hours of sailing instruction for a great price! Grab your best friend or significant other and get out on the water next summer!
CSS@P's Kindersail Course
$75
Starting bid
$160 value! You can spend Monday evenings from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with them at the Community Sailing School @ Pistakee. This introductory sailing course is meant to provide them with a fun and positive learning experience for kids 4-7 years old!
CSS@P's Wednesday Night Dinghy Racing 10-Week Punch Card
$100
Starting bid
$250 value! This is for all of you experienced CSS@P Sailors. We are offering an opportunity to save big on a whole summer of Wednesday Night Dinghy Races that are held every week, all summer long!
CSS@P's Wednesday Night Dinghy Racing 5-Week Punch Card
$60
Starting bid
$125 value! This is for all of you experienced CSS@P Sailors. We are offering an opportunity to save big on half of a season's worth of Wednesday Night Dinghy Races that are held every week, all summer long!
CSS@P's Wednesday Night Dinghy Racing 3-Week Punch Card
$35
Starting bid
$75 value! This is for all of you experienced CSS@P Sailors. We are offering an opportunity to save big on three weeks worth of Wednesday Night Dinghy Races that are held every week, all summer long!
7-Day Stay at The Urris Hillside Cottage
$700
Starting bid
Value of over $1000! Explore Ireland while enjoying a 7 day (6 nights) stay at The Urris Hillside Cottage: a stunning 3 bed, 2 bath home (sleeps 7) in the beautifully rugged Inishowen coastline, located in the greenery of County Donegal in the north of Ireland.
Spend a week in this enchanted land of legends and W. B. Yeats, Guinness Draught, the Blarney Stone and Bono. Explore the quaint countryside, park yourself in a local pub, and experience the Irish culture during this most awesome of trips.
The cottage is available May 11 -June 11 and September 1 - December 31. Availability is subject to change. Airfare is not included.
To learn more about the house and see more pictures search the house number on VRBO - 191909
Hour Long Plane Ride Over Chain O' Lakes Region
$200
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-hour flight experience in our local area in a single engine Piper aircraft. The flight will depart from Galt Airport in nearby Wonder Lake. This will be a very memorable experience that can be enjoyed by up to 3 passengers depending on weight and balance limitations of the aircraft. The pilot/owner is an FAA Certified Flight Instructor and Airline Transport Pilot with over 20,000 hours of flight experience.
Sunset Cruise on Pistakee Lake
$150
Starting bid
Embark on the beautiful Lake Pistakee, aboard a 1986 Chris Craft Commander 332. This 33ft long, 12ft wide classic cruiser offers ample space for you and your guests to spend a few hours taking in the views. Enjoy a variety of snacks, as well as all the rum a sailor can drink.
Glass Tile Mosaic of The Statue of Liberty
$100
Starting bid
This priceless piece by Teresa Gorzen will surely become the center of attention in one lucky bidder's home.
House Wash from Simmons Power & Soft Washing
$250
Starting bid
$650 value! It's been a long summer, and if you look at your house it'll show. Let the professional crew from Simmons Power & Soft Washing take care of all that unwanted dirt and grime buildup.
Three Hours of Yard Work
$60
Starting bid
Don't waste your weekend cleaning up the yard... This is a certificate for three hours of yard work like raking, weeding, trimming, etc.
Property must be within 15 miles of Pistakee Yacht Club.
Boat Summerize Service (Spring 2025)
$100
Starting bid
$300 value! Kevin Winkiel, a former CSS@P sailing instructor and now experienced marine technician, will come to you and summerize your boat. Kevin is a certified Mercury Marine Mechanic who has performed this service for thousands of local boat owners. He can summerize anything: pontoon, PWC, bowrider, inboard, outboard, Kevin will have your boat all ready to go for the 2025 season!
Two Car Washes from Take Flight Auto
$70
Starting bid
$110 Value! Two car washes from Take Flight Auto in Johnsburg, IL. Take Flight Auto provides exceptional automotive detailing services and will give your ride the care it deserves!
Four Car Washes from Take Flight Auto
$140
Starting bid
$220 value! Four car washes from Take Flight Auto in Johnsburg, IL. Take Flight Auto provides exceptional automotive detailing services and will give your ride the care it deserves!
