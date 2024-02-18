OBT’s Peter Pan (Club EMU seats)





Club Everyone, Me and U is a nonprofit social group for neurodivergent individuals ages 16 through adult, serving the Portland Oregon Metro areas





Club Everyone, Me and U attends Oregon Ballet Theaters’s Peter Pan at the Keller Auditorium!





https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/57869832-50b2-4151-9456-4b5af9de2fe0">https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/57869832-50b2-4151-9456-4b5af9de2fe0





🚨If you normally prefer or need assistance, your support person must actively attend with you. Minors must have their parent/guardian actively attend with them.





Location: Keller Auditorium

222 SW Clay Street,

Portland, Oregon

(Link below has info on directions and parking)

https://www.kellerauditoriumportland.com/address/">https://www.kellerauditoriumportland.com/address/





Date: Sunday February 18th, 2024





🚨Time: 5:00pm check-in with Michelle outside entry(look for Club EMU sign board).

*We will be entering at 5:20pm and will not be able to give your tickets to you if you have not arrived yet so please arrive early, give yourself plenty of time for parking.





Show run time is two hours, including a twenty-five minute intermission.





🚨Must register on Zeffy to participate. Due to the limited spots, you must register with an email and phone number that you will respond to confirmation requests. If you can't attend, please let us know so we can release your spot to someone else. If you don't confirm you spot in the allotted time, we will need to release your ticket to someone else.





🚨 Due to the limited spots, please reserve this event to one support person per neurodivergent participant.





🚨By registering for this event you also acknowledge that Club EMU is not liable for any mishaps or inquiries during our events. You also acknowledge photos and video may be taken during the events and used by Club Everyone, Me and U.

*By registering for the event, all participants pledge to follow Club Everyone, Me, and U's mission and motto below and be respectful to one another.

"Be a friend and make a friend with acceptance, understanding, and kindness"





🚨 This is a free activity. If you’re able to donate at anytime. You can donate by visiting our website at https://www.clubemu.org

🥰Donations will help us provide activities… Thank you

...