2025 5K Remembrance Color Fun Run - Oskaloosa, IA

About this event
Includes one entry to the 5k Remembrance Run (or walk) and one white t-shirt. For anyone participating that is 15 years old or older.
Please let us know how many children will be participating with you! Children under 14 are free of charge. Make sure to purchase an extra shirt if you would like one for them.
Don't want to run or walk? Have a child under 14 participating that wants a shirt? Please select how many extra shirts you want.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!