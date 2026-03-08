60 Minute Custom Photo Session to Benefit Playmaker Sports DEK

This auction item is a full 60-minute professional photo session, happily donated by Calico Photography to help support Playmaker Sports DEK, a nonprofit focused on introducing hockey through community programming. Playmaker recently purchased a home in West Columbia called The Old Barn Hockey Yard, which will be the base for youth leagues, training and events that help grow the game and keep kids active.





The best part? you don't have to be a hockey family to enjoy this session! The winner may use it for family photos, children's portraits, senior photos, or professional headshots. The choice is yours!





What's Included:

- a 60-minute custom photo session

- Location of your choice in Columbia and surrounding areas

- Personal printing rights so you can print and share to your heart's content

- A private online gallery securely hosted for 10 years for easy access.



