60th Year Anniversary Gala & Casino Night

Each Gala Table includes: 10 gala tickets (full access for each guest), Reserved table with preferred seating for your group, Starter chips for casino games for each guest, 2 drink tickets per guest, Four-course plated dinner, cocktail hour, auctions, and more!



Perfect for families, friends, or businesses wanting to celebrate together. Secure your table and make the most of this elegant evening!



Estimated FMV: $2,400 (10 × $240). Estimated deductible portion: $0.