60th Year Anniversary Gala & Casino Night

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About this event
Grants full access to the Gala, including: Starter chips for casino games, 2 drink tickets, Four-course plated dinner, cocktail hour, auctions, and more!
Estimated FMV: $240. Deductible: $0.
Each Gala Table includes: 10 gala tickets (full access for each guest), Reserved table with preferred seating for your group, Starter chips for casino games for each guest, 2 drink tickets per guest, Four-course plated dinner, cocktail hour, auctions, and more!
Perfect for families, friends, or businesses wanting to celebrate together. Secure your table and make the most of this elegant evening!
Estimated FMV: $2,400 (10 × $240). Estimated deductible portion: $0.
• Everything included with the Gala Ticket
• Name/business listed in program and on website
• 2 event tickets
• **Prefer invoice or need a W‑9? Email [email protected]
FMV $480; estimated deductible $270.
Quid-pro-quo disclosure: The charitable portion equals your payment minus the fair-market value (FMV) of benefits received. Additional chips/raffle purchases are not tax-deductible. We include FMV on your receipt.
• Everything included with the Gala Ticket
• Logo/Name included in program and on website
• Quarter-page acknowledgement in printed program
• 4 event tickets
• **Prefer invoice or need a W‑9? Email [email protected]
FMV $960; estimated deductible $540.
Quid-pro-quo disclosure: The charitable portion equals your payment minus the fair-market value (FMV) of benefits received. Additional chips/raffle purchases are not tax-deductible. We include FMV on your receipt.
• Everything included with the Gala Ticket
• Logo placement on event signage, program, and website
• Verbal recognition during event
• Inclusion in email and social media promotion
• Half-page acknowledgement in printed program
• 6 event tickets
• **Prefer invoice or need a W‑9? Email [email protected]
FMV $1,440; estimated deductible $1,560.
Quid-pro-quo disclosure: The charitable portion equals your payment minus the fair-market value (FMV) of benefits received. Additional chips/raffle purchases are not tax-deductible. We include FMV on your receipt.
• Everything included in the Gala Table
• Premium logo placement on invitations, signage, and program
• Verbal recognition during event
• Logo and link on website
• Inclusion in email and social media promotion
• Full-page acknowledgement in printed event program
• 10 tickets (1 reserved table)
• **Prefer invoice or need a W‑9? Email [email protected]
FMV $2,400; estimated deductible $2,600.
Quid-pro-quo disclosure: The charitable portion equals your payment minus the fair-market value (FMV) of benefits received. Additional chips/raffle purchases are not tax-deductible. We include FMV on your receipt.
• Everything included in the Gala Table
• Naming rights (e.g., “Presented by [your name/business name]”)
• Speaking opportunity during event (coordinated with planner)
• Prominent branding on all materials (digital, print, signage, and step & repeat)
• 10 VIP tickets with premier table placement and signage
• Logo included in email marketing to 1,500+ local contacts
• Dedicated social media campaign (3–5 posts)
• Quote opportunity in pre-event press release
• Full-page acknowledgement in printed event program
• Verbal recognition from stage during event
• Inclusion in post-event press coverage
• Acknowledgment in recap materials and donor thank-you campaign
• **Prefer invoice or need a W‑9? Email [email protected]
FMV $2,400; estimated deductible $12,600.
Quid-pro-quo disclosure: The charitable portion equals your payment minus the fair-market value (FMV) of benefits received. Additional chips/raffle purchases are not tax-deductible. We include FMV on your receipt.
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