Hosted by
About this event
Thank you for being a Vendor at our 7th Annual Senior Citizens Health Fair!
Together, we let's bring screenings and education to our seniors together.
Thank you for being a Friend at our 7th Annual Senior Citizens Health Fair!
Together, we let's bring screenings and education to our seniors together.
Thank you for being a Sponsor at our 7th Annual Senior Citizens Health Fair!
Together, we let's bring screenings and education to our seniors together.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!