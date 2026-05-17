Harlingen Women's Futbol Club Memberships

⚽ Harlingen Women’s Futbol Club Membership ⚽

Become part of a community where women come together to play, compete, and grow through soccer! Our membership offers more than just games—it creates opportunities for fitness, teamwork, friendships, and official state-affiliated competition.

Your membership includes:

✅ Sunday evening league games

✅ Official affiliation with the state through TSSAS

✅ Access to organized league play and competition

✅ Opportunity to join as a team or as a free agent

✅ A supportive environment focused on fun, fitness, and connection

📍 Zavala Fields | Harlingen, TX

👩 Ages 18 & Older

💵 Membership Fee: $50 per player

Strong women. Strong teams. Stronger together. ⚽💖