Harlingen Women's Futbol Club Memberships

About the memberships
⚽ Harlingen Women’s Futbol Club Membership ⚽
Become part of a community where women come together to play, compete, and grow through soccer! Our membership offers more than just games—it creates opportunities for fitness, teamwork, friendships, and official state-affiliated competition.
Your membership includes:
✅ Sunday evening league games
✅ Official affiliation with the state through TSSAS
✅ Access to organized league play and competition
✅ Opportunity to join as a team or as a free agent
✅ A supportive environment focused on fun, fitness, and connection
📍 Zavala Fields | Harlingen, TX
👩 Ages 18 & Older
💵 Membership Fee: $50 per player
Strong women. Strong teams. Stronger together. ⚽💖
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