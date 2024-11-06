Tee Up For Tails Golf Tournament 2025

Your registration includes all green fees, cart per pair, 2 drink tickets, as well as a continental breakfast, lunch, and snacks. If you are a solo golfer or pair and need to be paired with a team, we will be in contact closer to the event to help make teams.
Registration for 2
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Team registration
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Mulligans
$10
Please note, only 4 mulligans per team can be used.
Friends of Always & Furever Sponsor
$400
How we say thank you:
Thank you on social media with all other sponsors at this level and noted in the marketing materials
50 50 raffle
$5
Raffle ticket - 1
$1
Raffle tickets - 30
$20
Add a donation for Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary
$
