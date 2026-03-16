8th Annual Bourbon BBQ

About this event
*MUST SIGN REGISTRATION PAPERWORK BEFORE PURCHASING
10x10 Vendor Booth Space
If your booth requires a larger space, purchase tickets accordingly (eg. 10x10 booth = 1 ticket, 10x15 booth = 2 tickets)
Donation is non-refundable. This is a rain or shine event.
*MUST SIGN REGISTRATION PAPERWORK BEFORE PURCHASING
10x10 Vendor Booth Space
If your booth requires a larger space, purchase tickets accordingly (eg. 10x10 booth = 1 ticket, 10x15 booth = 2 tickets)
Donation is non-refundable. This is a rain or shine event.
Sponsor recognition as the exclusive Stage Sponsor with prominent logo placement on stage signage.
All other benefits of the Pitmaster level
Your logo featured exclusively on a collectible mug carried by attendees throughout the event and taken home as a souvenir.
All other benefits of the Pitmaster level
Your logo prominently displayed on the passport and pen used by every participating attendee.
All other benefits of the Pitmaster level
Logo on event t-shirt
Logo on sponsor banner
Facebook shout out (3)
6 People’s Choice Tickets ($90 value)
Special recognition during event by MC
Invitation to join the stage for the People’s Choice Award presentation
Display (2) self-supplied banners
Shout out on KTUI with event promotion
Logo on event t-shirt
Logo on event sponsor banner
Facebook shout out (2)
4 People’s Choice Tickets ($60 value)
Recognition during event by MC
Display (1) self-supplied banner
Shout out on KTUI with event promotion
Logo on event t-shirt
Logo on event sponsor banner
Facebook shout out (2)
2 People’s Choice Tickets ($30 value)
Recognition during event by MC
Display (1) self-supplied banner
Logo on event sponsor banner
Facebook shout out (1)
Recognition during event by MC
Display (1) self-supplied banner
Business name on event sponsor banner
Facebook shout out (1)
If you are looking to donate a custom amount to help supply a Kiddie Corner activity or otherwise, please use this option in quantities of $25.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!