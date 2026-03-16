Bourbon Economic Development Group

Hosted by

Bourbon Economic Development Group

About this event

8th Annual Bourbon BBQ

Bourbon

MO 65441, USA

Vendor Booth Space
$35

*MUST SIGN REGISTRATION PAPERWORK BEFORE PURCHASING

10x10 Vendor Booth Space

If your booth requires a larger space, purchase tickets accordingly (eg. 10x10 booth = 1 ticket, 10x15 booth = 2 tickets)

Donation is non-refundable. This is a rain or shine event.

Food Vendor Booth Space
$45

*MUST SIGN REGISTRATION PAPERWORK BEFORE PURCHASING

10x10 Vendor Booth Space

If your booth requires a larger space, purchase tickets accordingly (eg. 10x10 booth = 1 ticket, 10x15 booth = 2 tickets)

Donation is non-refundable. This is a rain or shine event.

Exclusive Stage Sponsor
$3,500

Sponsor recognition as the exclusive Stage Sponsor with prominent logo placement on stage signage.

All other benefits of the Pitmaster level

Exclusive People's Choice Keepsake Mug Sponsor
$3,000

Your logo featured exclusively on a collectible mug carried by attendees throughout the event and taken home as a souvenir.

All other benefits of the Pitmaster level

Exclusive Pitmaster Passport Sponsor
$2,500

Your logo prominently displayed on the passport and pen used by every participating attendee.

All other benefits of the Pitmaster level

Pitmaster Sponsorship
$1,500

Logo on event t-shirt

Logo on sponsor banner

Facebook shout out (3)

6 People’s Choice Tickets ($90 value)

Special recognition during event by MC

Invitation to join the stage for the People’s Choice Award presentation

Display (2) self-supplied banners

Shout out on KTUI with event promotion

Fire Sponsorship
$800

Logo on event t-shirt

Logo on event sponsor banner

Facebook shout out (2)

4 People’s Choice Tickets ($60 value)

Recognition during event by MC

Display (1) self-supplied banner

Shout out on KTUI with event promotion

Sauce Boss Sponsorship
$500

Logo on event t-shirt

Logo on event sponsor banner

Facebook shout out (2)

2 People’s Choice Tickets ($30 value)

Recognition during event by MC

Display (1) self-supplied banner

Red, White & Blue Sponsorship
$250

Logo on event sponsor banner

Facebook shout out (1)

Recognition during event by MC

Display (1) self-supplied banner

Pit Crew
$100

Business name on event sponsor banner

Facebook shout out (1)

Custom Donation Amount
$25

If you are looking to donate a custom amount to help supply a Kiddie Corner activity or otherwise, please use this option in quantities of $25.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!