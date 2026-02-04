About this event
Be a Lane Sponsor at our Bowling For Business Fundraiser and show off your team spirit. Your sponsorship includes bowling and shoes for up to 5 players, food and beverage, and lane recognition with your logo and name displayed at the event.
Want to bowl but do not have a team? Register as a Single Bowler and we will match you with others to create a team. For $100 per bowler, you will enjoy bowling and shoes, food and beverage, and full participation in all the games and prizes.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!